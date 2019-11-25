Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies rookie leaves game after taking knee to his back from photographer

With Zion Williamson sidelined, it’s been the No. 2 pick who has been leading the way in the early rookie race.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant was forced out of the game on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Here’s what went happened in Indiana to cause the Grizzlies rookie to exit the game.

Morant takes a knee to back after fall

Ja Morant’s injury occurred late in the second quarter as he was attempting a layup against the Pacers’ Myles Turner. Morant had an off-balance landing after the driving layup and slid on the floor. In the process, he took a knee to his back from a courtside photographer.

A video of the play surfaced on Twitter, showing Morant as he lands and seems in agony on his back.

Ja Morant is forced to leave the floor with a lower back injury after taking a knee in the back from a court-side photographer 😬pic.twitter.com/Yw1tciB3b6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2019

Morant stayed down on the hardwood following that landing. Teammates and staff would check on him. He was unable to stand up, so eventually, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie had to leave the game with a lower back injury.

Before his exit, Morant had 11 points, seven assists, two steals, and a rebound in 23 minutes of action.

Morant makes a return after a scary fall

Luckily, Morant’s injury didn’t keep him out for long. Grizzlies fans and fantasy basketball owners breathed a sigh of relief as Morant made his return in the second half. The Grizzlies Twitter posted a highlight clip as the rookie was back on the court.

For the current season, Morant has been the top rookie and a strong contributor for the Grizzlies teams. With veteran star Mike Conley moving to the Utah Jazz, Morant has stepped in to provide his talents at point guard. He’s averaged 19.1 points, six assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game so far this season.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Based on the third quarter footage, it looks like he’s at least good to go for the game, but he’ll possibly get some further medical evaluation to be safe after the game.