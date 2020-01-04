Isaiah Thomas ejection: Wizards point guard makes contact with referee less than two minutes into game, gets ejected

The Washington Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas got ejected, yet again, for an in-game incident. This time around, Thomas wasn’t getting into it with fans in the stands, but instead with an NBA referee.

Here are more details about the early ejection from the game between the Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas ejection occurs early in Wizards game

In the video shared below, Thomas was ejected early in the first quarter on Friday night. He was tossed for a “hostile act to an official,” according to a tweet from NBA on ESPN.

During the game, Thomas was being heavily defended by several Trail Blazers players near the sidelines in front of referee Marat Kogut. Soon after the whistle blew, Kogut called a technical foul and then gave the sign that Thomas had been thrown out of the game.

The original play is tough to see, though, and there’s confusion from the commentators about what happened. Thomas also questioned what was going on.

Upon replay, Carmelo Anthony appeared to tie the ball up with Thomas. From there, Thomas moved forward a bit and pressed one of his arms into Kogut’s chest, causing him to fall back into the crowd.

The officials would get together to discuss the situation and then looked at replays. Ultimately, the decision stood and Thomas was ejected from the game after less than two minutes on the court.

This marks the second ejection for Thomas this season and it could result in yet another suspension for him. Previously, the league suspended Thomas two games for going into the crowd during a December 21 game to confront a pair of heckling fans. Any time a player enters the crowd deliberately it’s an automatic ejection. That also brought Thomas a suspension.

The league will probably review the latest incident to make sure, but based on the replays, it doesn’t look good for Thomas to avoid a suspension.

According to ESPN, Thomas is the first player to be ejected in an NBA game’s first two minutes since December 8, 2002. In that instance, the Utah Jazz’s Greg Ostertag was tossed from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Friday’s contest, the Washington Wizards ultimately fell, 122-103, to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite Thomas’ ejection, Jordan McRae gave the fans a show with a game-high 35 points off the bench.