Is Kevin Love playing tonight? Latest injury update, status for Cavs star versus Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has been looking like he’s close to becoming an All-Star again.

Love has kept his team competitive as they rebuild in the post-LeBron era. On Saturday, the team and their fans are hoping he’ll be part of their lineup when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cavs forward is dealing with a back injury that has hampered him as the team is on a losing streak. Here’s the latest injury update status for whether Kevin Love is playing tonight or not for Cleveland.

Love’s game status with back injury

According to a tweet from SI’s Sam Amico on Saturday (Nov. 23), Love is still bothered by a lower back contusion. The team had him listed as “questionable” for their home game against the Trail Blazers. Love has been averaging 17.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for the Cavaliers this season.

#Cavs’ Kevin Love questionable tonight vs Blazers. Love has been bothered by a lower back contusion suffered a week ago. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 23, 2019

Love’s injury occurred in last week’s game. On one play, Love came down hard which caused the lower back contusion, per Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour.

In a later update, Spencer Davies indicated that Kevin Love will sit out of the game with Larry Nance Jr. starting in his place. Rotoworld reported that Larry Nance Jr. will start in place of Love.

Kevin Love (back) is out tonight vs. Portland. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) November 23, 2019

Cavs looking to snap slump against Melo, Blazers

The Cavs (4-11) are currently on a six-game losing streak, despite Kevin Love’s contributions. He recently spoke about what the team needs to do to improve things going forward.

The team they’re set to host, the Portland Trail Blazers, are just a game better at 5-11, but recently added Carmelo Anthony to their lineup. That brought the multiple-time All-Star back to the NBA after a one-year hiatus.

Melo scored 10 points and grabbed four boards against the New Orleans Pelicans in his debut. He followed that up with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his team’s 137-129 loss at Milwaukee this past Thursday.

In addition, All-Star guard Damian Lillard is set to return for Portland after sitting out two games with a back injury of his own.

Right now, oddsmakers have Portland listed as just a five-point favorite heading into the game, but Love’s status hurts Cleveland’s chances of getting a win. In a 2016 contest versus Portland, Love famously scored 34 points in just the first quarter.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at 8/7c with Kevin Love watching from the sidelines.