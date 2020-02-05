Huge four-team NBA trade shakes up the league, involves Houston Rockets

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA trade deadline is close, but first, a huge four-team blockbuster took place just now. The Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets just agreed to the terms of an interesting deal.

The biggest player involved in the deal is Clint Capela, who will move from Houston to Atlanta within the deal. The move shows that the Rockets are trying to shake things up after some recent struggles. Boy did they ever.

A Twitter post by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that a deal was getting finalized. In that post, which is shared below, he advertised some of the key components.

What are Houston Rockets doing?

Can a deal like this get the Houston Rockets to where they need to go? They land Robert Covington, a player who can help a lot on defense, but is the price worth giving up a double-double machine like Capela?

The Rockets are 32-18 after the games on Tuesday night and are the fifth-place team in the Western Conference. They are also just three games back from the No. 2 seed.

With James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it’s possible that the front office in Houston was starting to feel the pressure to get something done.

ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Who else was traded in the four-team deal?

Robert Covington and Jordan Bell go to Houston, Clint Capela and Nenê go to Atlanta, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, and Jarred Vanderbilt go to Minnesota, and Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier, and Keita Bates-Diop go to Denver.

Confusing enough? Well, there is more to the deal than just the players.

The Timberwolves also acquire the 2020 first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta was in possession of it, but they send it to Minnesota as part of this large deal. Additionally, the Nuggets get a first-round pick from the Rockets.

For the Rockets to give up a pick and Capela, they must have really coveted Covington in a big way. It’s another player who will shoot a lot of three-pointers for the team, but he is spectacularly good on defense. That might be a huge asset to have.

Trade is looking like this right now! Rockets get: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell & a 2nd To ATL: Clint Capela & Nene To MIN: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt & ATL 1st To DEN: Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier & HOU 1st pic.twitter.com/Kcga6mpbL5 — NBA Unwrapped (@NBAunwrapped) February 5, 2020

More NBA trade deadline action to come?

More teams may look to make moves before the Thursday NBA trade deadline. The L.A. Lakers were offered Derrick Rose in a trade from the Detroit Pistons and it’s something that is still creating a lot of buzz online.

Another player who has come up in rumors about the Lakers and L.A. Clippers is Darren Collison. The free-agent point guard may sign with one of the franchises if they fail to add more depth before the deadline.