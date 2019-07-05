How to watch Knicks vs. Pelicans Summer League game: Start time, live stream, & TV channel details

On Friday night, basketball fans get their first glimpse at two of the top three rookies entering the NBA next season. It’s the Knicks vs. Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League 2019 matchup that also puts former teammates against one another.

The No. 1 pick Zion Williamson will make his debut for New Orleans as will R.J. Barrett for the New York Knicks. Here’s the latest Knicks vs. Pelicans Summer League start time, live stream, and television viewing information.

Zion, Barrett set for huge NBA seasons

It’s no secret that the Duke Blue Devils’ stars are bringing a lot of hype with them to the NBA. Many fans and analysts are already pegging Zion Williamson as the next superstar after LeBron James. RJ Barrett is also considered a highly-talented prospect and now has the Knicks on his shoulders. The two players will each be considered caretakers for a pair of franchises that have lacked recent success.

The 6-foot-7 Barrett ranked amongst the top 14 scorers last season with 22.9 points per game. That was just a few spots ahead of his teammate as Zion averaged 22.1 a game.

Williamson, also 6-foot-7, averaged about nine rebounds a game in just over 29 minutes per contest. Basically, he’s considered an athletic freak of nature, but RJ Barrett brings plenty of skills to the court. Expectations are high for both future stars.

When it comes to which player’s team will win tonight, that’s anyone’s guess. However, the future odds are out for which of their teams is projected to win the Las Vegas Summer League. Per Yahoo Sports, Barrett’s Knicks are 10-1 favorites to get the title, while the Pelicans are at 16-1 on the odds listing.

That puts them in a tie with the Kings, Wizards, and Bucks. They’re also behind the Sixers, Blazers, Spurs, and Timberwolves. Either way, tonight’s matchup could be fun to watch and could draw plenty of interest as fans see if either rookie makes an early statement ahead of the real season.

Knicks vs. Pelicans start time, how to watch live

The Knicks vs. Pelicans Summer League game in Las Vegas tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (6:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on Friday evening. Due to the fact it’s such a huge matchup involving two of the top rookies coming to the league, it will be a featured presentation on ESPN.

Viewers can also watch the Knicks vs. Pelicans Summer League game live streaming online. With the use of the WatchESPN website or associated apps, cable and satellite customers can log in to see the game as it takes place. These apps are available for mobile devices (iOS/Android) and streaming devices such as Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV.

No. 1 x No. 3… Two of the top three overall 2019 @NBADraft picks face off TONIGHT at 9:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/TlAHypXioW — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2019

There are other means to live stream tonight’s Knicks vs. Pelicans game too. They include streaming content providers such as SlingTV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

Each of these services brings different packages or channel lineups with them, as well as potential bonuses or free trials for new customers. For example, Sling TV has a free seven-day trial for new customers. Check the specific provider for more information ahead of tonight’s Knicks vs. Pelicans Summer League game!