How to watch FIBA World Cup 2019 online: Team USA vs. Czech Republic basketball start time, channel

On Sunday, September 1, the United States embarks upon their latest attempt to capture gold at the FIBA World Cup 2019. It may lack the major star power of previous teams, but will have heart and determination under leader Kemba Walker, among others. Here are more details on how to watch the Team USA vs. Czech Republic basketball game including start time, and where to watch online.

Team USA vs. Czech Republic preview

It’s the first matchup for both teams out of Group E in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Team USA is led by the newest star of the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker, along with his teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Also on the roster are Donovan Mitchell, Myles Turner, Kris Middleton, and Brooke Lopez, among others. Gregg Popovich is at the helm to try to guide this group to the gold.

It could be a challenging tournament just based on Team USA’s recent results. They had their 78-game winning streak ended by Australia during exhibition play. That gave other teams a glimpse of what Team USA weaknesses to exploit heading into the tournament.

Luckily, having a maestro like Popovich running the show can provide the necessary experience to address those weaknesses as best as he can. After all, he’s been bringing just about any Spurs’ roster he’s had to coach to the playoffs throughout his career. That includes the not-so-great Spurs’ rosters.

When and how to watch the FIBA World Cup 2019 game

Team USA is still considered a favorite against a Czech Republic team that features lone NBA star Tomas Satoransky. The Group E matchup for FIBA World Cup will be held at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China. Game time is slated for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday (Sept. 1) morning. It’s early for a game featuring NBA players but arrives just ahead of the league’s start for the regular season.

The only platform set to carry the game for United States viewing is the ESPN+ streaming platform. It has a cost of $4.99 a month. The good news is that new customers for the service can try it out for a free one week trial. So that will allow for watching Team USA vs. Czech Republic free as it streams live online.

It could also allow viewers to check out other games including Team USA’s next several matchups. They’ll play against Turkey on Tuesday (Sept. 3) and then against Japan on Thursday (Sept. 5). Get more details about the ESPN+ service here to see how to sign up for their latest free trial offer.