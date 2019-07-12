Houston Rockets starting lineup, roster after Russell Westbrook trade & Tyson Chandler deal

The Houston Rockets’ starting lineup received a boost with a recent trade bringing Russell Westbrook over from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition, Houston added some veteran experience and depth in the form of big man Tyson Chandler signing a deal to play there next season.

So what is the Houston Rockets’ starting lineup looking like heading into 2019-20 NBA season?

Rockets starting five boasts two former MVPs

The Houston Rockets subtracted Chris Paul via trade but added Russell Westbrook from the Thunder. The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player will form the new All-Star backcourt with former OKC teammate James Harden.

“The Bear” won the MVP award last season and was a finalist this season after leading the league in scoring. Fans in Houston as well as around the world are imagining the possibilities.

Harden ➡️ Westbrook coming soon (again) 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KA9ITS32K4 — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2019

From there, the Rockets’ starting lineup also boasts big man Clint Capela in the frontcourt. Also playing up front are PJ Tucker and third-year player Danuel House.

According to Basketball-Reference, House averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 boards, and an assist per game last season with Houston. Based on the seasons before that with Phoenix and Washington, House appears to be on the rise in terms of production.

Here’s how the Houston Rockets’ starting five should look as the season begins.

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: James Harden

SF: Danuel House

PF: PJ Tucker

C: Clint Capela

The backcourt is clearly where the team’s main strength lies, and Houston’s rivals the likes of Portland, Utah, and Golden State.

It also gives the Rockets a pair of stars to contend with other Western Conference heavyweight teams such as the Lakers, Clippers, and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Capela has become a steady and productive player upfront.

Houston Rockets’ roster adds depth with Chandler

There’s definitely depth on the Houston Rockets’ bench for the coming season. Fans are already familiar with some of the veterans they have in the rotation.

They include Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers for guard spots, as well as Gerald Green to back up House at the small forward position.

On Friday (July 12), the team also signed veteran big man Tyson Chandler to a one-year deal, per ESPN. He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster last season and will now provide his services to Houston.

That’ll certainly help with the frontcourt, where the team is a bit thin behind Tucker.

Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/DsZDJaQeJL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 12, 2019

Capela will have backup not only from Chandler but also Isaiah Hartenstein and Dyonta Davis. Other reserves on the Rockets’ roster will include Michael Frazier, Gary Clark, Chris Chiozza, Shamorie Ponds, and Chris Clemons.

The Western Conference certainly got a lot more interesting over the past several weeks.

The Clippers and Lakers are still considered top contenders, but teams including Denver, Utah, and Houston are right up there.

It’s going to be a fun 2019 NBA season, at least to watch who emerges out West!