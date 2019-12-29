Holiday brothers basketball: Jrue, Aaron, and Justin make history in Pacers-Pelicans game

The Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans game on Saturday made NBA history. It was an edition of Holiday brothers basketball, as the three Holiday brothers all played in the matchup. It was historic, as they were the first trio of brothers to play in the same NBA game.

Pacers vs Pelicans brings Holiday brothers together

Two of the Holiday brothers play basketball for the Indiana Pacers this season. Aaron (23) and Justin (30) are both members of the team. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Jrue Holiday has been a star player for the New Orleans Pelicans since the 2013-14 NBA season.

All three of them suited up for their teams on Saturday night. Jrue and Aaron started for their respective teams. Justin would come in off the bench a bit later. Per ESPN’s report, they all were on the court at the same time with 4:54 to go in the third quarter.

Shawn Holiday, the father of the three brothers, said it was a “blessing” to see them all playing together. “There’s no other way to put it. You couldn’t write the script any better than this. Them growing up, you couldn’t envision this. For it to come true at this stage and this level, it’s pretty amazing,” he said of the special moment.

They exchanged jerseys as part of the historic occasion. The NBA even shared a video to their official Instagram account showing off the moment.

Jrue also talked up the game during a recent practice. “I guess I’m just excited to play against them both together,” he said. “That’s never been done before in my family because of the age gap. I’m pretty excited to win — I mean, to play against them.”

A brotherhood, literally. Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday reunite postgame 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oKQWLHSCng — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 29, 2019

So, which of the Holiday brothers won the matchup? Jrue Holiday’s prediction came true as the Pelicans won the game, 120-98 at home. New Orleans had 20 points and seven assists from Jrue, along with 24 points, seven assists, and five boards from Brandon Ingram.

Meanwhile, the Pacers’ Justin Holiday played 27 minutes off the bench but went 0-of-4. Aaron Holiday, the No. 23 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, won the brothers’ scoring battle, finishing with a 7-of-14 shooting night and 25 points in the Holiday brothers’ basketball reunion.