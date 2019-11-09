Gordon Hayward injury update: Recovery time for how long fractured hand could take to heal

The Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward was off to a fantastic start this NBA season. Unfortunately, fans saw the former All-Star suffer yet another injury setback during a game on Saturday night.

Hayward suffered a fractured hand during his team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are more details about the latest Gordon Hayward injury update and how long a fractured hand could take to heal.

Video shows Hayward injury on Spurs’ screen

Gordon Hayward’s injury took place late in the first half of the Celtics’ game on Saturday at San Antonio. Hayward was guarding the Spurs’ Murray out near the three-point line. As Murray began to drive on Hayward, the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge set a hard pick. Hayward ran into it and that’s where he appeared to hurt his hand.

Here’s a look at the play and replay as it happened during the game.

According to the Celtics: Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture. Here's the play where it happened: pic.twitter.com/Vwd3FpJsfS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 9, 2019

Aldridge was whistled for an offensive foul on the play. Meanwhile, Hayward was shaken up and would leave the game to get checked out. The game commentary team noted that Celtics PR tweeted out an update early in the third quarter. After an X-ray, the official diagnosis is that Hayward suffered a left hand fracture.

Hayward, who signed with the Boston Celtics for the 2017-18 season, suffered a horrific leg and ankle injury on opening night for that season. That kept him out for the entirety of his debut season with the Celtics.

He returned last season to average 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. This season, he appeared to be regaining his previous All-Star form.

How long could Haywards’ hand fracture take to heal?

The timetable for recovery will depend on how serious the fracture is. Right now, in the case of Gordon Hayward, that’s unknown and hasn’t been revealed by the Boston Celtics or doctors. Healthline indicates it could take a minimum of six weeks to heal in an adult.

There’s also the fact that many fractures require surgery. That could mean there are screws or pins or other items put into place in Hayward’s hand as part of the process.

Even after the bone heals, there may also be additional rehabilitation needed to get the hand muscle strength back up for a normal playing level for Hayward. So he may be working with trainers for a while longer as part of the recovery process.

A tweet from NBC 10 Boston anchor and Draft Kings host Adam Kaufman indicates it won’t be too long before Hayward returns.

Hopefully the #Celtics will have Gordon Hayward back by early next month. This should not be a super long-term problem. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 9, 2019

The Boston Celtics Twitter provided an update of their own in terms of Hayward’s situation. So far, it’s unknown if surgery will be required, but that could help speed up his recovery time.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward will see a specialist and decide whether or not surgery is necessary, but if he does undergo surgery, it may shorten the timeline for him to return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2019

It’s an early setback for the Celtics and Hayward but it seems to be less severe than his previous injury. That’s great news, as the former All-Star was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game with a 56.4 percent field goal rate so far this season.