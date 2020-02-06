Golden State Warriors trade D’Angelo Russell in NBA blockbuster deal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Another Golden State Warriors trade has just taken place. In this one, the Warriors are sending point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As part of the deal, the Wolves send former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins back to the Warriors. It’s certainly a deal that could shape how both teams progress this season.

On the surface, the Warriors appear to be building for the future, while the Wolves are trying to make a concerted push toward the 2020 NBA Playoffs. But is it too late? Maybe.

More details on Warriors-Wolves trade

According to NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, there are more components to this deal. The Warriors are also sending players Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Wolves to make the salaries work.

The Wolves are sending a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick to close out the deal. The 2021 pick is protected if it falls in the top three draft slots — otherwise, it goes to the Warriors.

Woj breaks things down in his Twitter post below:

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Warriors making moves ahead of NBA trade deadline

This becomes the second major deal that the Warriors have made in the past 24 hours. Last night, they pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the Warriors-76ers deal, Golden State traded Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks to acquire more draft picks. They have now followed that up with this big deal with the Wolves, accruing more picks for their efforts.

The new-look Warriors could be fun to watch down the stretch, especially since Andrew Wiggins will have every opportunity to show what he can do on the court. This might be the perfect situation for him, as well.

Wiggins will now get to work with coach Steve Kerr and learn from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. That’s a fun trio to look forward to in the 2020-21 NBA season, as well, especially if the Warriors’ duo bounces back well from their injuries.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/xuGGUMNLP9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2020

It has been a crazy flurry of activity as the hours count down toward the NBA trade deadline. That includes a huge four-team trade that took place earlier in the week.

That larger deal included the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. One of the key components was double-double machine Clint Capela going from the Rockets to the Hawks.

If anyone had questions about whether or not the Warriors are going to be a team tanking down the stretch, this trade might also hint heavily at that exact situation taking place.

But just how good would the Warriors become with a top draft pick, Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins on the roster next year?