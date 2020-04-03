Golden State Warriors rumors: Team has two possible plans for No. 1 draft pick

The NBA season may be on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped front offices from looking towards the future.

That includes the NBA Draft, which typically takes place in June each year. As of right now, the Golden State Warriors are the team with the highest probability of landing the top pick, due to their record.

Should they get that No. 1 pick, the latest Warriors rumors suggest that there are two possibilities for what they might do with it.

Warriors’ 2020 NBA Draft plans

The NBA season was suspended several weeks ago on the night when Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

That meant there were several games left to play. The Golden State Warriors had no chance of making the postseason and had a league-worst record of 15-50.

With that record, the team holds a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery. Should they end up with the top pick, it appears they have one player in mind, or possibly another option.

Based on the rumors going around, the Warriors will draft Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia if they decide to keep the pick. Their other option may be to trade the pick away, per San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau.

The rumors suggest that if the Warriors have a lower pick in the order, they may like a few other players for their selection. They include Maccabi Tel Aviv small forward Deni Avdija, Auburn SF Isaac Okoro, Dayton PF Obi Toppin, and Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Golden State back to title contention?

The biggest story for the Warriors this past season was their collapse.

After appearing in the 2019 NBA Finals, they lost Kevin Durant to free agency along with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to injuries.

With those three players absent, it’s easy to see why the team was amongst the basement dwellers.

However, things are looking up for the team heading into the future.

They’ll have a healthy Klay and Steph, along with Draymond Green and their new acquisition Andrew Wiggins. So trading that No. 1 pick to get another star on board may be their best move.

Right now, the season is still suspended, and the NBA Draft has no concrete plan. It’s still penciled in on the calendar for June, but will it be a live draft with players and other personnel, or more of a virtual draft like the NFL is going to hold in April?

Either way, the Golden State Warriors appear to have some plans forming for how to try to get back within NBA title contention when they are back on the hardwood.