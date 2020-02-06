Golden State Warriors complete big NBA trade with Philadelphia 76ers

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski just reported a Golden State Warriors trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This move appears to be another big deal before the Thursday NBA trade deadline designed to help a team with big postseason aspirations.

With the Warriors floundering in the Western Conference, it also made sense for the team to deal away role players and collect draft picks in the process.

Warriors trade with 76ers

The crux of this deal is that the 76ers acquire Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks. The wing players will give the 76ers some much-needed depth in the hopes of taking pressure off of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Warriors acquire the 2020 second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks, the 2021 second-round pick of the Denver Nuggets, and the 2022 second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers had been collecting draft picks, but they finally decided to cash in some of these assets to add much-needed depth.

Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

On the surface, this may not appear like that big of a deal, as the 76ers aren’t acquiring any players who are considered NBA superstars. But that’s not why the team made this deal.

The trade gets the 76ers a lot of long-range shooting and two new scorers to come off the bench. As the season wears on, having depth like this is extremely important. It gets even more important in the playoffs.

76ers general manager Elton Brand made a brilliant move here, giving up only future second-round picks to get the job done.

Lots of moving parts ahead of NBA trade deadline

Yesterday, a huge four-team deal sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks and re-shaped the rosters of the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat had been working on another big deal that would send Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari to South Beach. Will the Memphis Grizzlies finally get rid of their headache in Iguodala?

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The NBA trade deadline arrives on Thursday, February 6, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. This means that there is still some time for other teams to get deals done for the second half of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers are still getting mentioned as organizations looking to add more parts. Players that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Derrick Rose, Kyle Kuzma, and Jrue Holiday.

Stay tuned folks, because even more deals could be in the works as the hours tick off the clock.