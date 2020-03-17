Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

As of Tuesday, the count for known NBA players with coronavirus reached a total of seven players as four members of the Brooklyn Nets’ roster reportedly turned up positive for COVID-19.

The news arrived after the first pro athlete in the United States was revealed last week as having coronavirus, leading to the suspension of sports seasons and the cancelation of college basketball tournaments.

Brooklyn Nets release statement about players

Just last week, the NBA suspended their season once the news hit that Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Less than a day later, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19.

Days after the news of those first cases was released, the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood became the third player to test positive.

Now, four more players — all of whom play for the Brooklyn Nets — are suffering from the dreaded respiratory disease that has been deemed a pandemic.

As of this report, it’s unknown which Nets players turned up positive for COVID-19. However, a tweet from Howard Beck (below) gave the Nets’ official statement on the matter.

Four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/KVZDj8UFfQ — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) March 17, 2020

The statement notes that only one of the four players is exhibiting any symptoms making the other three players “asymptomatic.” At the moment, all the players have been isolated while physicians provide care.

In their statement, The Nets also mentioned that they have been working with state and local health authorities. The organization asked all members of the team’s travel party to “stay isolated, [to] closely monitor their health,” and to keep up constant communication with the team’s medical staff.

Nets’ opponents notified

The other key part of the Nets’ statement relates to others who had contact with the players about the situation, including their recent opponents.

Right now, nobody knows how far back the Nets need to looking regarding who they played according to the NBA schedule. However, just a week prior to the breaking news on Tuesday, March 10, the team was pitted against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Prior to that, they played against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 8, and against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, March 6.

Christian Wood’s positive test also produced a key fact: He had played against Rudy Gobert, the first player to receive a positive test. Because of how the virus spreads, that upped the concerns for all teams.

The reports of more players testing positive for coronavirus could rise when taking into consideration all the teams that came into contact with each other over the past week or so.

The Toronto Raptors was one team with all tests registered as coming back negative. However, the NBA suspended their season last Wednesday in an effort to do their part to stop the spread amongst more people, including team personnel, NBA officials, and fans.