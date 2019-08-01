Former general manager blasts LeBron James, says working with him was ‘miserable’

When the Cleveland Cavaliers let general manager David Griffin go, it caused a lot of problems with the team. Kyrie Irving used it as a reason he left and LeBron James was not happy either.

However, it now turns out Griffin was miserable with the Cavaliers anyway and it was all because of LeBron James.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Griffin said working as a general manager for a team with LeBron James was “miserable” and he wondered if LeBron is the cause of all the internal problems now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers lost president Magic Johnson after one season with LeBron James.

According to Griffin, creating a team around LeBron James every season was a terrible experience and there is no way he would do that again for any amount of money.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave.”

Not only was surrounding LeBron James with a team “inorganic,” but Griffin feels LeBron no longer has the drive to care about future championships.

LeBron James won multiple championships and when he won the title in his home state of Ohio, Griffin feels that ended his drive to win more.

“There wasn’t a lot else for him,” Griffin said. “I don’t think he’s the same animal anymore about winning.”

David Griffin also hinted at why Kyrie Irving left and others don’t want to play with LeBron James anymore, saying LeBron gets all the credit and none of the blame.

“That’s not fun for people,” Griffin said. “They don’t like being part of that world.”

David Griffin is now with the New Orleans Pelicans. His team just traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers to play with LeBron and is now building a new team around a young superstar in Zion Williamson.