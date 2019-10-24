Draymond Green injury update: Here’s what happened to Warriors star against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors’ 2019-20 NBA season was already off to a rough start with the absence of injured All-Star Klay Thompson. However, they suffered another potential blow to their star-powered roster as Draymond Green suffered an injury early in their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s what happened to the Warriors’ forward and the latest on his game status.

Draymond Green leaves game early with injury

Green left the game and headed to the locker room early in the first quarter, causing concern among Warriors teammates and fans. On Twitter, a video clip surfaced which showed the play where Green may have suffered his injury. The incident took place less than three minutes into the game as he was attempting to set a pick and appeared to hurt his shoulder on the play.

The video clip above from the NBA on TNT’s coverage of the Clippers vs. Warriors game also shows Green hunched over and dangling his arm. Reggie Miller of the TNT commentary crew mentions it’s something “you don’t want to see here.”

More video surfaced in which Green is shown grimacing and visibly frustrated with the injury. He’d leave the game for the locker room to get further evaluation.

Prior to the game, the multiple-time champions were ready to get their first season without Kevin Durant rolling. Draymond Green showed off his hops during pre-game shootaround and Klay Thompson addressed the fans. Coincidentally, the Warriors’ Twitter crew tagged Biofreeze on their video clip showing Green slamming it home and landing on the hardwood.

Green’s latest status, returns to game for Warriors

Previously, the Golden State Warriors indicated that Green’s return status for the game was “TBD.” According to NBA on TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, Green had a right elbow contusion. An updated Draymond Green injury update from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted that he returned to the court without any medical personnel.

Per Rotoworld, Green came back to the game wearing a wrap on his right elbow. He’d check back in and score a field goal in his return to try to help chip away at the visiting Clippers’ lead. As of this report, Green had four points, two assists, and two rebounds. Los Angeles led 65-54 at halftime.

Still, the fact Draymond Green’s injured elbow is wrapped indicates there’s some level of injury that could require further treatment. The good news is that it doesn’t appear serious enough to have forced him out of action for the remainder of the team’s first game. It still remains to be seen if he’ll need any time off to heal up, though, and the Warriors certainly can’t afford to have their roster depleted any further.