Drake Curry jersey: Rapper trolls Warriors at NBA Finals, Andre Iguodala nearly takes him out

The Drake Curry jersey incident is already one of the big highlights of the 2019 NBA Finals. However, it seems it won’t be the last of the incidents involving the hip-hop star as he’s courtside for the Toronto Raptors.

In another part of the game, one of the Golden State Warriors nearly wiped out and took Drake with him.

Drake trolls with throwback Curry jersey

It’s no secret that rapper Drake loves his Toronto Raptors. He’s featured courtside at just about every game they play so he’s naturally in the spotlight at the NBA Finals.

For Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, he showed up in a Curry jersey. It wasn’t a Steph Curry Warriors jersey, though. Instead, he opted to rock the jersey of Steph’s dad. That’s right, Drizzy had on a throwback Raptors Dell Curry jersey.

It certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the man who originally rocked that jersey. Steph’s mom and dad were in attendance and got a glimpse of the nearby rap star in his gear.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

Drake had some playful banter with Steph Curry at one point, but it was all good. The hip-hop star basically stayed in his seat to enjoy his Raptors taking care of business throughout the first half.

Andre Iguodala nearly destroys Drake

In another incident near the end of the first half, Drake was featured in a near courtside crash. On one play, Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors went crashing out of bounds after the ball. Right near him was Drake to catch the fall.

Iguodala nearly trucks Drake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1hyX6yP4wF — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 31, 2019

Luckily, for the Raptors and Drake, it appears he was unscathed in the incident. He also seemed to get a bit of a laugh out of the moment. Commentators Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy also quipped about the nearly-devastating moment for Toronto and hip-hop.

A photo posted to Twitter from ABC 7’s Casey Pratt gives further evidence of what could have been a courtside catastrophe.

Iguodala almost took out Drake. pic.twitter.com/3I2eIY8jod — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 31, 2019

All was good in the city of Toronto. As of this report, the Raptors led the Warriors 79-72 in the third quarter. The NBA Finals Game 1 was featured on ABC on May 30.