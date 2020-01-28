Detroit Pistons Kobe tribute includes custom jerseys, final game intro video

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Detroit Pistons Kobe tribute arrived on Monday evening ahead of the team’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA club honored the late NBA star by donning custom jerseys bearing his career numbers and also held a special moment of silence.

Additionally, a pre-game tribute video arrived to remember Kobe Bryant after his tragic death on Sunday.

Detroit Pistons Kobe tribute includes pre-game jerseys

The world continues to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, who passed away at age 41 on Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

While many basketball stars and personalities have been posting their own tributes online through social media, teams are also offering special ways to remember the former Laker great.

Monday night’s Pistons game at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit featured a pre-game tribute for Kobe. Ahead of the game, a video was shown on the large screen hanging above the court. It featured footage from Bryant’s final game against the Pistons from his retirement season.

Players also donned custom jerseys to remember Kobe Bryant. Members of the Pistons wore either the number 8 or 24 in remembrance of Kobe as he used both numbers during his legendary basketball career.

The Detroit Pistons’ Instagram account shared a carousel of images in which the players were seen wearing the special pre-game jerseys in honor of the NBA star.

A YouTube video shows part of the pre-game tribute, including the Kobe Bryant intro and a shot of the players in the custom black jerseys.

In addition to the pre-game jerseys and video tribute, the Pistons recognized Bryant with 24 seconds of silence before the game began.

Pistons stars impacted by Kobe

Detroit Pistons’ big man Andre Drummond was amongst those who participated in the pre-game tribute and played against the Cavaliers. Just a few days ago, he achieved a career milestone when he grabbed his 8,104th rebound, surpassing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for the most rebounds by age 26.

Drummond spoke about the impact Kobe Bryant had upon his generation, comparing him to another of the greats in basketball, Michael Jordan.

#Pistons Andre Drummond on Kobe Bryant: "He was the Michael Jordan of our generation. Anybody that got a chance to see Jordan play and see him play, they’re both identical players with the same accolades. He was our hero for our generation." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 27, 2020

Drummond’s Pistons teammate Derrick Rose did not participate in Monday night’s game due to a sore knee. Videos have resurfaced, showing Rose’s connection with Kobe and how he was involved in an NBA 2K10 video game ad with Bryant, who was the cover star for the game.

Additionally, another video has Kobe praising Rose’s skills in the game of basketball.

Back in 2016, Rose famously dueled with Bryant as a member of the Chicago Bulls during Kobe’s final season. That game also featured Pau Gasol as a member of the Bulls, a former teammate of Kobe’s during two of their championship runs. He was featured in a thank you video presented ahead of that particular game.

Monday night’s remembrance of Kobe was one of many that will happen around the league as the late, great NBA star’s contributions live on. His recent passing has given many professional athletes reason to stop and reflect on their own journeys and how he impacted them along the way.

It’s clear Kobe Bryant was a player who helped many others aspire to become better at the game they loved.