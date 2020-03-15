Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wood is now the third NBA player to have tested positive for the virus since the league decided to halt the season due to the outbreak of the coronavirus — also known as COVID-19.

Wood, Pistons faced Jazz one week ago

Christian Wood is the first player who is not a member of the Utah Jazz that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Pistons faced the Jazz just one week ago in a matchup in Detroit. Wood was matched up against Rudy Gobert — the first player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus just a few days ago.

According to the Detroit News, Wood and Gobert were played against each other all night and even got into a bit of a scuffle during the game.

Wood scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the contest, however, the Jazz won the game, 111-105.

The only positive in this is that early reports from Shams Charania indicate that Wood has shown no symptoms and is reportedly doing well.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

An unfortunate part of this story is that Wood had been in the midst of a great stretch of play for the Pistons.

Since being acquired by the Pistons, Wood has averaged 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game despite playing on a minimum contract that Detroit claimed off of waivers back in July.

Wood will become a free agent in 2020, however, with the way he is playing, and Detroit no longer having the services of Andre Drummond, signing Wood to a new deal should be a top priority for the team this offseason.

This kid is a diamond-in-the-rough find for Detroit.

He will most likely command a significant raise, but it will still be a great deal for Detroit because the team would have most likely had to pay Drummond over $100 million to keep him.

Who’s next?

A number of teams that have come into contact with the Jazz during the last two weeks, and most significantly before the announcement that Rudy Gobert and his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

While it is seemingly just a matter of time before more players have a positive test result for the coronavirus, the positive news is they all are doing well.

Hopefully, that can be said for everyone who tests positive for this pandemic virus that has caused much worry across the world.