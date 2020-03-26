Dayton forward Obi Toppin declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Dayton Flyers basketball standout Obi Toppin has officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 power forward revealed his intentions online using his official Instagram account to thank the fans as he moves into the next phase of his basketball journey.

Obi Toppin announces his decision to go to the NBA

On Wednesday (Mar. 25), Obi Toppin made the big decision that he’ll leap from college to the professional level. That should put him amongst the top picks when the NBA Draft rolls around at some point.

He posted a nearly-three minute-long video on his Instagram account @obitoppin_1 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Hey Flyer nation, I wanna start by saying I hope everyone is safe and healthy from the current situation that’s going on in the world today, the COVID-19,” Toppin says ahead of his announcement video.

From there, the video launches into a collection of highlights from his days at Dayton.

Toppin narrates about having the incredible season that his team did, despite it ending without an NCAA Tournament.

He thanked those who influenced him throughout life, including his mother, father, and uncle, as well as his coaches and the Dayton team, among others.

“With that being said, I believe it is time to start the next chapter in my journey. I would like to share the news with you guys that I will be signing with an agent and foregoing my college eligibility by entering my name into the 2020 NBA Draft,” Toppin announces before a throwback interview clip from 2017 arrives.

Where is Obi Toppin projected to go in the NBA Draft?

Obi Toppin is amongst the top two players right now when it comes to NBA Draft prospects, based on many mock drafts. He’s projected just one spot behind Anthony Edwards, the University of Georgia Bulldogs star who is considered the top pick.

The projected third overall pick is James Wiseman, who previously played with Memphis.

Toppin, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward with the Flyers, is a native of Brooklyn, New York.

He averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a steal per game in his sophomore season at Dayton with a 63% field goal rate.

For his two-year college career, he averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and two assists a game along with an almost 65% field goal rate.

Per NBADraft.net, Toppin would go second overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That could potentially give the Cavs their big man of the future as there have been rumors they were seeking to move veteran star Kevin Love for several seasons now.