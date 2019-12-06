David Fizdale fired by Knicks after 4-18 coaching record, Mike Miller becomes interim coach

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The David Fizdale coaching era has officially come to an end in New York. On Friday, the Knicks announced they fired Fizdale after 22 games this season.

According to ESPN’s report, head coach David Fizdale and assistant Keith Smart were each relieved of their coaching duties by the team. The news comes as the team has a disappointing 4-18 record in their latest season. That record is the worst overall mark in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday night brought that 18th loss of the season, as the team fell to the Denver Nuggets, 129-92 in New York. Fizdale called that loss “sickening” in his post-game press conference.

This was Fizdale’s second season as head coach for the Knicks. His overall record sits at 21-83 for his time in NYC. He also owns the worst win percentage (20.2) in Knicks’ history and is tied for the franchise-worst start after 22 games.

However, he was a league success story ahead of joining a troubled organization that had struggled in recent years.

Fizdale served as an assistant coach and associate coach with Miami for eight seasons and was part of the championship team’s coaching staff in 2012 and 2013. In 2016, he was hired as head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first season, he went 43-39 and brought the team to the playoffs.

Fizdale suffered a similar fate in his second season back in Memphis, though. After a 7-12 start for the 2017-18 NBA season, the Grizzlies fired Fizdale as their head coach.

He had other potential NBA coaching jobs to choose from in 2018 — including the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Phoenix Suns. Still, he chose the brutally tough Knicks job.

The Knicks added Julius Randle in free agency to try to improve the roster. They also had the 2019 NBA Draft’s No. 3 pick and selected Duke standout, RJ Barrett.

While Barrett has great potential, fans had wanted the Knicks to somehow acquire the top pick and draft Zion Williamson.

David Fizdale now joins a list of recent flops for the Knicks coaching position that included former players Derek Fisher and Jeff Hornacek. He’ll still be paid the remaining amount on his four-year, $22 million contract.

Miller becomes interim coach

CBS has reported that Mike Miller has been named the team’s interim coach. He was promoted from an assistant position.

Miller spent 17 years in the league playing for a number of teams — the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies. He won NBA Rookie of the Year as well.

Another former player, Metta World Peace, could also be lobbying for the head coaching position. He’s a former Knicks player, giving him some extra talking points during a job interview.

There are other rumors and stories floating around suggesting that former player/coach and current analyst Mark Jackson should take the job, or possibly former WNBA player/Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.