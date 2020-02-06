Danilo Gallinari eyed by Miami Heat: Contract talks holding up Andre Iguodala trade

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With the NBA’s trade deadline quickly approaching, Danilo Gallinari could join the Miami Heat along with Andre Iguodala.

However, Gallinari’s contract talks are holding things up in terms of the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Miami getting a three-team deal done.

Based on the reported talks going on, it’s clear that the Heat are looking to boost their roster for a playoff run.

Iguodala, Danilo Gallinari eyed by Miami Heat

Last night, the first Andre Iguodala trade details arrived, indicating that the three-time NBA champion would be headed from Memphis to Miami. It was also mentioned that he’d signed a two-year $30 million deal with the Heat.

Miami’s Justise Winslow was reportedly part of the trade, with Dion Waiters and James Johnson’s names coming up from some sources.

Read More Ja Morant missed dunk: Grizzlies rookie nearly posterizes Kevin Love with dunk of the decade

There was also some speculation that Oklahoma City was getting involved in the deal, with Danilo Gallinari named by several sources.

Now it appears that Gallinari is involved based on a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Heat have been working to get Gallinari’s contract extension finalized for the Iguodala trade to happen.

It’s a “challenge” as Miami is trying to keep cap space available for 2021, and Gallinari is a free agent this coming summer.

Miami and reps for OKC’s Danilo Gallinari were working on a contract extension overnight to help finalize three-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. The challenge: Miami’s desire to preserve cap space for 2021. He can become a free agent this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Gallinari was a first-round pick by the New York Knicks and traded in 2011 as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal. He was also traded by the Los Angeles Clippers this past offseason as part of a deal that moved Paul George to Los Angeles to play alongside Kawhi Leonard.

He’s averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for OKC, who has been a surprise contender for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

New Big Three for Miami Heat?

It seems unlikely that the addition of Gallinari and Iguodala to the Heat alongside Jimmy Butler is going to strike fear in the hearts of opponents. That’s especially true considering the former Heat Big Three of LeBron, Bosh, and Wade.

However, Gallinari certainly has shown an impressive scoring ability for the Thunder, which could give Miami an additional scoring threat with Butler.

Andre Iguodala brings a veteran with plenty of playoffs, NBA Finals, and championship experience. It appears that he would be coming off the bench, but anything’s possible.

Right now, the Miami Heat has a record of 34-16, which is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. Last night, the Heat fell 128-11 to Gallinari’s former team, the LA Clippers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder appears focused on their future, especially with the departures of both George and Russell Westbrook this past offense.

However, they are sixth overall in the West with a record of 31-20, so shaking up the roster could impact their postseason chances. It all depends on who is going where in the three-team deal that should have more details coming in over the course of the day.

The NBA’s trade deadline officially hits at 3 p.m. on Thursday, so stay tuned as other major trades could be on the way.