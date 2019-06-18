CP3 to the Lakers: NBA rumors begin trending on Twitter

CP3 to the Lakers. That’s one of the top-trending topics on Twitter. If refers to Chris Paul and the L.A. Lakers, with some intriguing NBA rumors linking them together.

Chris Paul used to play for the New Orleans Hornets; a franchise that the league was in control of at one time. When the front office worked out a trade to send Paul to the Lakers, the NBA ended up vetoing that deal.

Since that time, Paul has spent time with the L.A. Clippers and Houston Rockets. It seemed like a tandem of James Harden and CP3 could take the Rockets deep into the postseason, but it just hasn’t worked out that way.

CP3 to the Lakers rumors

The L.A. Lakers just acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a major offseason trade. It has just about gutted the roster for the Lakers, forcing the team to look at other options through trade or free agency.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly has expressed regret over Chris Paul's contract in front of rival executives 😂 https://t.co/dnf44vXCYS pic.twitter.com/vOd9hy2um1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2019

On Stephen A. Smith’s show, he commented about how he heard that Chris Paul wanted out of Houston. There have been other NBA rumors since then, including Paul asking for a trade, the front office in Houston looking to break up the roster, and James Harden even requesting a trade.

All of these rumors have a different level of validity to them, but Stephen A. Smith typically knows what he is talking about when it comes to the NBA. He may get predictions wrong from time to time, but he passes on a lot of information that other sports reporters are unable to get.

This @gohoopday, get the @Spalding Precision wherever the game is. Get out and go hoop on June 23rd! #TheGameLovesYou pic.twitter.com/DTIhGNZAZn — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 17, 2019

CP3 trade with L.A. Lakers

It would be difficult for the L.A. Lakers and Houston Rockets to pull off a CP3 trade. He is owed a lot of money on his current contract. As it stands, for the 2019-20 NBA season, he will make about $38.5 million. That’s followed by seasons of about $41.4 million and $44.2 million.

No, it’s not impossible for the Lakers and Rockets to work out a trade but it would be very difficult. Following that logic, though, Chris Paul could be a really good piece to add to a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis already on it. If it didn’t work, the Lakers could still try to sign Kemba Walker as a free agent.