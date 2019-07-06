Clippers starting lineup & roster for 2019 after Kawhi Leonard, Paul George moves

The Los Angeles Clippers’ starting lineup and roster received quite a boost overnight. Shockwaves were sent through the basketball world as not only did Kawhi Leonard finally sign with them, but he has All-Star help.

The Clippers also pulled off a trade to bring the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George onto their roster for next season. Here’s how the LA Clippers’ starting lineup and roster will look for the 2019 NBA season.

New Clippers starting 5 brings star power, defense

There’s no question that the Clippers’ NBA odds to win a title jumped with the Leonard signing and PG13 trade. Those are two of the NBA’s best wing players, with scoring and playmaking abilities. The combo brings a stellar defense to Los Angeles’ starting lineup.

Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game last season in Toronto. George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and a league-leading 2.2 steals a game. Both bring plenty of experience, including Kawhi’s experience as a two-time NBA Finals MVP with two different rosters.

Leonard is likely to take the shooting guard spot, with Paul George as the team’s starting small forward. They’ll have Montrezl Harrell at the center spot. Patrick Beverly is their expected starter at point guard. Just looking at those four names together shows the league’s top defensive starting unit for next season.

What does the rest of the Clippers’ roster look like?

Due to the trade for PG13, the Clippers sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to OKC. Nonetheless, the depth mostly looks decent on paper. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some glaring needs, though.

There will be some considerable backup for Leonard and George on the rest of the roster. Several players can change their positions. At the SG spot, the Clips have Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson, and Rodney McGruder. For small forward, there’s Terance Mann and Maurice Harkless. Harrell will have backup from Mfiondu Kabengele at the center position.

Pat Bev, Lou Will and PG are hyped for the new-look Clippers 😤 (via austinmcbroom/Instagram, patbev21/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/KnflOmzWeR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2019

They’re all coached by one of the league’s best at the moment, Doc Rivers. He helped lead the Boston Celtics to another championship, bringing pride to the historic franchise.

Rivers was also an NBA Coach of the Year finalist for last season with LA. He did that with his Clippers’ roster lacking this sort of talent too. Imagine how they’ll do with two All-Stars added to the team?

That said, with free agency officially underway, the Los Angeles Clippers’ roster could use additional help for the frontcourt. They lack a decent starting power forward and could use some budget backup players there. Additionally, another point guard or two for the rotation wouldn’t hurt.

Stay tuned, as there may not be any big stars left to chase, but they could add the likes of players like Kenneth Faried, Jeremy Lin, or Quinn Cook to their roster. Either way, Los Angeles has officially become the basketball capital of the world!