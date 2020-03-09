CJ McCollum altercation: Fight with Alex Len brings fines for Trail Blazers, Kings players

After the CJ McCollum altercation with Alex Len during a recent Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, the NBA has stepped in with punishment.

Both players have officially received fines for their roles in the near-fight that broke out during Saturday’s game. McCollum’s wallet was hit slightly harder for the incident.

Alex Len and CJ McCollum altercation during game

With under nine minutes to go in the third quarter of their game in Portland on Saturday, De’Aaron Fox had the ball. Len attempted to set a screen on McCollum nearby at the top of the three-point area.

McCollum worked hard to try to fight through that screen, which brought about some shoving beyond the normal shoves players might use to get through screens.

As the bigger Alex Len shoved McCollum, he rushed right back to push him. Both players got in one another’s faces and raised their fists, but no punches were thrown.

Read More Portland Trail Blazers signing Carmelo Anthony in bold move

Teammates on the court stepped in to separate the two players before it could escalate even further.

The altercation resulted in the referee assessing technical fouls to both McCollum and Len. Both players remained in the game.

Sacramento would go on to win on the road, 123-111 thanks to 27 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic. McCollum was one of two Trail Blazers’ players to lead the way with 19 points in a losing effort.

Hassan Whiteside was the other. Whiteside also recorded 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

NBA hands out fines to McCollum, Len

A day later, the league office stepped in and announced they were giving both players fines for the on-court altercation.

Per ESPN’s report, McCollum was fined $20,000 while Alex Len was fined $15,000 for his role in the near-fight.

“I think that’s Alex’s second scuffle or what you’d call a fight in today’s NBA,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said after the game. “You need to play with an edge, and the only way to play with an edge is to have guys who have that in their makeup. We’ve only had him for a short time, but he’s definitely made us a tougher, more physical team.”

Luckily for both teams, neither player was suspended as it wasn’t necessary, based on what happened. Both teams remain in the chase for a playoff spot in the West.

The loss dropped the Portland Trail Blazers to a record of 28-37 overall.

As of this report, they are 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento (28-35) is at No. 9, trailing Memphis by 3.5 games as of this moment.