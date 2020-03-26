Christian Wood coronavirus update: Pistons forward’s agent gives latest on recovery

Just two weeks ago, the NBA season was suspended when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

Other players turned up positive for coronavirus in the days after the Gobert news, including the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood.

There is good news now that Wood is expected to make a full recovery following his quarantine period.

Christian Wood’s agent gives an update

The first reports that Wood tested positive for coronavirus arrived on March 14. Wood had been involved in the Pistons vs. Jazz game and was matched up against Rudy Gobert.

That news of his positive test was several days after the reports that Gobert and his teammate Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive.

Since then, the Pistons forward has been in quarantine and recovering from the illness.

Members of the Pistons and their traveling group were tested. Everyone tested negative for coronavirus, with the exception of Christian Wood.

Now, a new report has arrived via The Detroit Free Press in which his agent, Adam Pensack, has indicated that Wood is “feeling great and fully recovered.”

Additionally, an anonymous source close to the team said Wood will need to pass some health tests on Thursday to be officially cleared.

As for the rest of the Detroit Pistons, their isolation period officially ended as of 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday (March 25).

Christian Wood and his NBA future

The NBA suspended their season for at least 30 days back on March 11. Since then, there have been discussions about eventually resuming the season and holding the playoffs, but it may not be until June.

As for Christian Wood, he and the Detroit Pistons were 20-46 and pretty much out of the postseason race. The team was on a nine-game losing streak, and based on current projections, they could end up with a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wood was having himself a career season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, one assist, and nearly a block per game for the season.

He also saw his numbers increase since the Pistons traded Andre Drummond.

RotoWorld reported that Wood averaged 24.2 points, 9.8 board, 1.5 three-pointers, and 1.1 blocks in the 10 games after Drummond’s departure.

It’s worth noting that Wood is also an upcoming free agent, and based on an SNY report last week, some members of the New York Knicks’ front office are “enamored” with the power forward.

The report suggests that “Detroit has early bird rights” and can exceed salary cap if they want to secure Wood for their roster this offseason.

However, other teams may have cap space and more to offer.