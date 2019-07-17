Chris Paul trade rumors: OKC Thunder having trouble trading CP3

The latest Chris Paul trade rumors indicate that CP3 may not have another team to go to; at least not yet. Paul was part of recent headlines as the Oklahoma City Thunder dealt All-Star Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. In exchange, OKC received the former All-Star point guard and a slew of future draft picks.

OKC having issues finding a Chris Paul trade

Based on a recent update via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder are having a hard time finding any teams interested in a CP3 trade right now. Woj indicated that trade talks are “parked” just six days after he was dealt to OKC. This is due to the fact it’s so deep into the NBA free agency period. Most teams have shuffled players and made the roster moves they needed to as the dominoes fell rather quickly.

What that means is that Chris Paul is more likely to be a member of the Thunder’s active roster for the coming season. CP3 will at least start the season in Oklahoma City, despite the fact that they were said to be rebuilding.

It’s believed that the reason OKC is having issues finding a trade suitor for CP3 is due to how expensive his contract is.

Chris Paul trade one of several for new season?

The Chris Paul trade gossip may die down a bit for now, but once the season gets underway, it wouldn’t be surprising if it picks again. Having CP3 on the roster makes little sense for a team that traded away their top two stars this summer. Paul George was a forced-hand trade, as the Thunder dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers, helping out Kawhi Leonard’s request.

The CP3 trade was more of a get-something-for-Westbrook deal. That gives OKC a star, despite having not much else to work with right now. As for Paul, he remains one of those veteran stars who has been in search of a championship during his career but has never even reached the NBA finals.

Ahead of this news of the halted Chris Paul trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat were two teams that popped up in headlines. Both appear to be on the way to starting their seasons without the use of the veteran guard in their early plans.

It should be interesting to see how CP3 performs on the OKC Thunder roster and what sort of deals emerge in the closing months of 2019.