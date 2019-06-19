Chris Paul trade offer rejected by New York Knicks, NBA rumors continue

The New York Knicks reportedly declined a Chris Paul trade offer from the Houston Rockets. These NBA rumors stem from a report released on Wednesday, seemingly confirming that the Rockets are trying to trade CP3.

There was a lot of buzz on Twitter when L.A. Lakers trade rumors linked the team to Paul. A deal could put him on the same team as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, presumably creating another trio of stars on a Western Conference team.

Now, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer has bigger news. He confirms the rumors that the Rockets are trying to part ways with the Chris Paul contract.

Houston Rockets fire sale?

After failing to make it deep into the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Houston Rockets appear ready to break up the team. Following a series loss to the Golden State Warriors in the second round, rumors surfaced that everyone on the roster could be available in trade.

So what are the Rockets doing now? Kevin O’Connor states that the Rockets were trying to move Paul to the Knicks to clear up cap space.

For Paul, there is a lot of money left on his current contract. Clearing that salary could make room to sign someone like Jimmy Butler in free agency.

For the 2019-20 NBA season, Paul will make $38.5 million. He follows that with seasons of $41.4 million and $44.2 million. That’s a considerable investment by the Rockets and possibly makes CP3 too expensive for the Knicks.

CP3-Knicks trade possible?

The New York Knicks are so far under the NBA salary cap that they can take on contracts from other teams without matching them. In theory, it could allow the Houston Rockets to dump the CP3 contract in exchange for something as minimal as a future second-round pick.

It’s not clear what the Rockets tried to acquire from the Knicks, but the team may have been interested in acquiring a first-round draft pick. That’s a high price to pay for an aging point guard, especially for a team deep into another rebuilding process.

According to an updated New York Knicks mock draft, the team has different plans. As for the Houston Rockets, there may be even more NBA rumors about the team as the 2019 NBA Draft gets started on June 20.