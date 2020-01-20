Chandler Parsons injury: Hawks forward suffers potentially career-ending injuries after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons suffered multiple injuries that may have ended his career after an accident with an alleged drunk driver, his attorneys revealed.

According to attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, Parsons suffered a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum. The accident occurred last Wednesday, CNN reported.

According to a statement by the Hawks last week:

“Parsons was involved in an automobile accident this afternoon following practice. Parsons has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash. Parsons will now enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.”

Parsons, 31, was reportedly driving home after practice, around 2 p.m. on January 15 in Brookhaven, Atlanta, when another driver ran into his car.

TMZ reported in an update that the front of Parsons’ 2017 Rolls-Royce was severely damaged in the three-car crash. The driver was found to have alcohol in his car, according to an accident report that TMZ saw. The report also said the driver was “only able to answer one question coherently.”

A statement by Parsons’ attorneys released on Monday said the driver endangered the lives of many people by driving recklessly. The statement added that Parsons suffered serious injuries that may have ended his career as a professional athlete.

The statement went on to say that Chandler was “having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway.”

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear.”

Chandler Parsons bio

Chandler Parson, born in October 1988, plays for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. He is a native of Winter Park, Florida, and played for the University of Florida.

Houston Rockets drafted Parson with the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. The small forward was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team that year.

He signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2014. He signed a four-year $94.8 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. He joined the Hawks this season after a trade with the Grizzlies.

Throughout his career, Parsons averaged 12.8 points-per-game, with 2.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Parsons had only appeared in five games for Atlanta this season, as he had been dealing with chronic knee injuries since his days with the Grizzlies.