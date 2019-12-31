Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown named NBA Players of the Week

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On December 30, the NBA Players of the Week were officially revealed. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown gets the honor, while the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram is the Western Conference award winner.

Jaylen Brown helps lead Celtics in East

On Christmas Day, it was the Jaylen Brown show in Toronto. The Celtics former No. 3 pick scored 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting while also pulling down six rebounds with four assists. That helped Boston win convincingly against the Raptors, 118-102.

Two days later, Brown came up with another key performance, scoring 34 points, grabbing nine boards, and dishing out two assists in a win over Cleveland.

For the season, the Celtics guard is averaging 20.6 points, which ranks 25th overall in the NBA. Brown also averaged seven rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Celtics are first in the Atlanta Division with a 22-8 record and second in the East only to the Milwaukee Bucks (30-5).

Unfortunately for Brown, the award arrived at a time when he’s dealing with illness. As of Monday, he reportedly won’t be suiting up for the team’s game on Tuesday versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Brandon Ingram emerging as potential All-Star

Over in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans (11-23) are highly unlikely to make it into the playoffs by the end of the season. The team lost their No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson, to an injury which is requiring him to learn a new way to walk and run.

However, they’ve still shown they have plenty of talent behind their new stars like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

In particular, Ingram appears to be on the path towards a possible All-Star reserve spot, although the West is quite stacked with talent. Still, he’s shooting 49.1 percent and leading the team in scoring with 25.3 points a game.

He’s also leading in rebounds with seven per game and is third in assists with 3.9 per game.

Over the past week, Ingram scored 31, 24, and 27 points, in wins over the Nuggets, Pacers, and Rockets, respectively. On December 23, he recorded a game with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Portland.

The Pelicans are currently riding a four-game win streak. A lot of the thanks for that goes to Ingram.

Brandon Ingram will get some time to reflect on the honor and rest after his hard work. However, on January 3, he’ll be in action with the Pelicans against the team that traded him this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers.