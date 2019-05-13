Blazers vs Warriors TV schedule: 2019 Western Conference Finals ready for Portland, Golden State

The Blazers vs Warriors TV schedule has been released by the NBA. The 2019 Western Conference Finals will see the Golden State Warriors play the Portland Trail Blazers for a spot in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets to win their side of the bracket in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors took out the L.A. Clippers and Houston Rockets to win on the other side.

Now, the Blazers and Warriors will meet in a seven-game series to decide who advances to play either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Our first ever road win in a Game 7 🎥 pic.twitter.com/2TxFDmq9ze — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 13, 2019

Blazers vs Warriors TV schedule: Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Tuesday, May 14, Portland at Golden State (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 16, Portland at Golden State (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, May 18, Golden State at Portland (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 4: Monday, May 20, Golden State at Portland (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 22, Portland at Golden State (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 6: Friday, May 24, Golden State at Portland (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

Game 7: Sunday, May 26, Portland at Golden State (6 p.m. PT on ESPN)

All games will begin at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, with only the first four games taking place for sure. The final three games will only take place if necessary, as once one team wins four games, the series is over.

As the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will begin the series with home-court advantage.

It’s a big deal in the postseason, but the Portland Trail Blazers have proven capable of winning games on the road. That’s what the No. 3 seeded Blazers just did against the No. 2 seeded Denver Nuggets.

Back in the lab ☔️ pic.twitter.com/6O4zmmw39e — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 13, 2019

2019 NBA Finals schedule

No matter when the 2019 Western Conference Finals come to an end, the 2019 NBA Finals schedule will begin on Thursday, May 30. The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors finished with better records than both teams remaining in the West.

It means the winner of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals will get to host Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

This is going to mark the first time in nearly a decade that a team emerges from the Eastern Conference without LeBron James as its star player.

Can the Blazers become the first team in a while, other than the Warriors, to do it out of the West? Game 1 of the Blazers vs Warriors schedule is on May 14, and that could set an early tone for the series.