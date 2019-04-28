Blazers vs Nuggets playoff schedule: 2019 NBA Playoffs head to second round

The Blazers vs Nuggets playoff schedule has been announced by the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers will now play the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

To get to this point, the Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a five-game first-round series. The Nuggets just finished beating the Spurs in seven games, possibly taking too long to dispatch of the No. 7 seeded team in the Western Conference.

The winner of this Western Conference semifinals matchup will play against either the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference championship. The winner of that series will advance to the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Western Conference Semifinals matchup is set.#RipCity pic.twitter.com/nyQsOkcKVz — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 28, 2019

Blazers vs Nuggets schedule: Game 1 on Monday night

Below is the Blazers vs Nuggets schedule, with Game 1 taking place on Monday, April 29. The first team to win four games in the series will advance to the next round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Only the first four games have start times, with the remaining three to be scheduled if necessary. If one of the teams sweeps the series, then the NBA won’t even schedule the remaining three games. The league has reserved nights on the NBA docket, just in case.

Game 1: Monday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 3: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Game 4: Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. PT

Game 5: Tuesday, May 7 (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, May 9 (TBD)

Game 7: Sunday, May 12 (TBD)

The Portland Trail Blazers are dealing with numerous injuries as the second-round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs gets started. The team already lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic to a rough injury toward the end of the regular season. Then, playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, backup center Enes Kanter hurt his shoulder.

The Blazers still have star Damian Lillard leading the way, so this could become a very interesting series. The Blazers vs Nuggets schedule lays out the new path for one of these teams to make the 2019 Western Conference Finals.