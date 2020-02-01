Blazers vs. Lakers 2020 odds, game time, channel, and live stream details

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Friday night, the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 2020 matchup takes place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center just five days after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The first home game for the team since that event happened is likely to feature an emotional tribute pre-game and memorable moments throughout the evening.

Here are the latest details for the upcoming game including time, odds, channel, and where to watch the live stream online.

Staples Center, Lakers team and fans to honor Kobe

With Kobe Bryant’s death, the Lakers and NBA lost one of the all-time greats. It was shocking news for many people who have been mourning the loss of the 41-year-old five-time champion over the past week. Kobe lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and seven others during a tragic helicopter crash.

NBA players and teams have been mourning the loss and paying tribute to Kobe ever since the news. However, the Lakers have not played a game since Saturday, January 25, as their game against the Clippers on Tuesday was postponed to another time.

Multiple sources reported on LeBron James’ new tattoo that he got over the past week. It’s a special artwork that pays tribute to Kobe. His teammate Anthony Davis also got new ink in honor of the Lakers great.

Now, Staples Center and the Lakers will provide tributes to the memory of Kobe in the place he called home for two decades. That will include special patches on the Lakers’ uniforms with the initials “KB” on them.

The Lakers will wear a KB patch on their jerseys tonight to honor Kobe Bryant. (via @lakers) pic.twitter.com/jwEzVUBqgu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2020

Half of the spectators at the arena tonight will get Kobe shirts with the No. 8 to wear in his honor. The other half will have No. 24 Kobe shirts.

Staples Center is ready to honor Kobe Bryant — half of the arena will get No. 8 shirts and the other half No. 24. Tonight at 10 pm ET, ESPN will air the Lakers' tribute to Bryant followed by their game vs. the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/BzGghbFTXs — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2020

In honor of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, Staples Center will also leave two open seats for them at the game tonight.

Two open seats for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/3tvWmWhjXb — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Blazers vs. Lakers 2020 standings, game odds

Coming into Friday night’s matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers are still on top of the Western Conference. They’re currently 36-10 overall with the Denver Nuggets (33-15) and Los Angeles Clippers (33-15) four games back.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 21-27 overall. As of right now, they’re No. 10 in the West and outside of the early playoff picture. However, they’re just three games behind Memphis for the eighth spot, so every win helps.

However, Portland is a huge underdog for tonight’s road game. According to Vegas Insider, most sportsbooks list the Trail Blazers as 13-point underdogs. The game’s points total for over/under bettors is set at 231 at a number of books.

Game time, channel, and live streaming info

Friday night’s game is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Pacific Time). Viewers will be able to watch it live on national television via ESPN.

That means there is also live streaming online through ESPN’s associated Watch ESPN apps and web portal. To access the live stream requires that a viewer has a valid cable or satellite provider account which supports ESPN.

It’s possible to watch ESPN via other live streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, SlingTV, and DirecTVNow. Right now, YouTube TV has a free trial for new customers with ESPN included.

Some of the other streaming services may offer free trial offers, but others may simply offer a reduced subscription price for the first week or month. For example, SlingTV only offers a reduced price for the first month instead of a free week to try it out.

However, each of these services mentioned includes ESPN, giving access to their live stream online tonight. It’s best to check the individual service’s website for full details on any available offers and possible restrictions.

Watch the Blazers vs. Lakers on ESPN on Friday night at 10/9c.