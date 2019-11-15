Avery Bradley injury update: How long could Lakers guard’s hairline fracture take for recovery?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Avery Bradley will be out of action for several weeks due to an injury in his right leg.

That’s based on a recent injury update including MRI results which showed a hairline fracture. The news arrives as the Lakers are playing quite well to start the season, even with injuries to key roster members such as DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.

So what’s the latest on Avery Bradley’s potential return to the court?

Avery Bradley’s right leg injury MRI results

As reported by Tania Ganguli, the Lakers announced after an MRI last night that Bradley has a hairline fracture “in a non-weight bearing bone” in his right leg, which is on the fibular head.

Ganguli also provided the details for when fans might know if Bradley is closer to returning to action or not. He’ll have a re-evaluation in one to two weeks from now. Once that takes place, there should be more news on his timetable for return.

The Lakers announce: an MRI last night revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of Avery Bradley’s right leg (on the fibular head). Bradley will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks, and further medical updates will be provided at that time. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 15, 2019

The injury initially occurred on Nov. 3 during the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs.

At that time, the X-ray revealed no fracture, per Hoops Rumors. However, Bradley was still experiencing an issue with his leg this week, so the team had the MRI done.

When could Avery Bradley return for the Lakers?

As with other sports injuries, the team won’t want to rush Bradley back too soon. Bringing him back from a hairline fracture too soon could risk further injury including a complete fracture in the bone.

The re-evaluation could indicate Bradley needs more time to heal, but it could also give a positive update on the Lakers guard returning to action sooner, rather than later.

That could mean before the end of the year, assuming everything heels quickly and smoothly. Having Bradley sidelined only one to two weeks would be great news for the Lakers and their fans.

However, it could be longer. The Lakers have a game on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings and then play the Hawks this Sunday. They’ll take on the Oklahoma City Thunder next Tuesday and Friday.

Other games Bradley could miss if he’s out for two weeks would include scheduled matchups against Memphis (Nov. 23), San Antonio (Nov. 25), and New Orleans (Nov. 27).

Most likely, Alex Caruso will begin to play more minutes for the Lakers in order to fill the void. Caruso averaged 21.2 minutes a game last season achieving 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

His minutes have dropped slightly and most stats have dropped a bit this season, but his points have especially gone lower. That said, with more minutes on the court, he should be able to contribute just fine in his third season.

The Lakers will certainly want Bradley back in their lineup based on his overall experience and defensive skills. Right now, the team is 9-2 overall and leads the Western Conference. Bradley is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and one steal per game this season.