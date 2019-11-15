Anthony Grundy death: Tributes pour in after former NC State guard dies

Former NC State guard Anthony Grundy the has died at the age of 40.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed, but in a tragic twist his death reportedly happened on the same day as his mother’s birthday. There are reports that he was involved in an altercation prior to his death but Monsters and Critics was unable to confirm this at the time of writing.

Grundy had a 12 year long professional career, which included a stint at the Atlanta Hawks. He played for NC State from 1998 until 2002, and in that final season he finished as his team’s leader in scoring, assists, steals, rebounds, and three-pointers.

He was at the Atlanta Hawks from 2005 to 2006, however he spent most of his career playing outside of the US. Appearing for numerous different teams, he played in Sweden, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Iran, and the Philippines.

His final stop on the international basketball scene was in Morocco where he played in the 2013-14 season.

Tributes flooded in last night from old colleagues following the news of his death. Former teammate and current manager of the Indiana Hoosiers, Archie Miller, posted on Twitter passing on his thoughts and prayers, and calling Grundy “one of the most fearless I have been around”.

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Others echoed the sentiments that Grundy had been one of the toughest players around.

Hated hearing the news. As fearless and tough as they come. One of the best 🏀 I’ve been around on the court. #RIPAG #GRUNDY 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ATJxlZkgLU — Brian Keeter (@BKeet05) November 15, 2019

Terrible news to report tonight. 1997 Kentucky All-Star Anthony Grundy passed away this evening. Grundy played college basketball at N. C. State (@PackMensBball) and had a 12-year professional career, including a stint in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks). pic.twitter.com/regrSIiO7O — Kentucky All-Stars (@KYAllStarGame) November 15, 2019

Rest in Peace Anthony Grundy 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/gORc99f8t5 — San Miguel Beermen (@TheSMBeermen) November 15, 2019

This man just retweeted me 13hrs ago and today is his mother’s birthday. Why in the hell would someone kill Anthony Grundy of all people. I’m heartbroken.💔💔 My child hood idol and Icon is gone! 😢😢 one of the best guys ever in life He’s a Nc State Legend! Until we meet again🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/aPY2hL8Qgu — Brandon (@ThebigticketB5) November 15, 2019

Since leaving basketball, Grundy has had a troubled few years with multiple run-ins with the law.

He was previously accused of being a habitual drunken driver, and in 2017 was arrested and jailed in New York. He was sentenced to two years in prison for multiple drink driving offences, and for a failure to appear in court.

At the time he was also ordered by the court to undergo alcohol abuse treatment while serving his sentence.

Grundy was arrested again earlier this year for an alleged hit and run incident in Louisville, Kentucky, where a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross the road.

Grundy turned himself in to local police, and reportedly told police he knew he had hit something on the road but continued driving. He pleaded not guilty in court and was granted bail.

Back in 2001 he was accused of assault of assault by a female student from NC State, however he was subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing.

Grundy was 6ft 3in and played at both point guard and shooting guard during his basketball career.