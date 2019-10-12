Anthony Davis hurt: What is sprained thumb recovery, healing time?

The Los Angeles Lakers are about a week away from the start to their regular season but one of the major new parts of their roster has suffered an injury in the preseason.

Anthony Davis was hurt during the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets and now his thumb injury has fans concerned. So what happened to Davis and how long could his sprained thumb recovery take?

How was Lakers’ Anthony Davis injured?

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Davis suffered the injury in just the first quarter of the game played in China. The Lakers center was trying to block a shot and may have tweaked the thumb. He’d return from the locker room with ice on his injury, which Trudell tweeted was a “sprained right thumb.”

The early part of the highlights video below shows Davis making several defensive plays. On one play, he also fell to the court but didn’t appear to be holding his thumb.

The Lakers took a 91-77 loss to the Nets with Davis getting six points, three boards, and two blocks in his 12 minutes of time on the hardwood. In his first two preseason games as a member of the Lakers, Davis had 19 points per game in an average of 21.8 minutes a contest.

How long will Davis’ thumb recovery take?

So far, based on the reports Anthony Davis’ injury is a sprained thumb. That’s much better obviously than if he had broken the bone as the recovery time would have been a lot longer. However, the Lakers will need to provide an update on the injury and also their own timeline for his healing and recovery.

Anthony Davis will get his sprained right thumb tested tomorrow upon the team’s return to L.A. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2019

Keep in mind that sometimes timetables for return can change depending on how the team’s training staff evaluates the ongoing situation. LeBron James was out for what seemed like an eternity last season. The team often proceeds with caution so they’re not rushing someone back to the court too soon and risking further injury.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

According to Healthline, a mild sprain can take about six weeks to heal. It would also require a splint or cast and rehab exercises. That’s obviously not the best news if Davis is out for that long, as the Lakers are taking on the Clippers on October 22 for the start to the NBA season.