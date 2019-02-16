Anthony Davis: Boston Celtics ‘are on my list’ of trade possibilities

Anthony Davis says Boston Celtics are on his trade list. Pic credit: ESPN

When Anthony Davis requested that the New Orleans Pelicans trade him, he said that he wanted to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis even said that any team other than the Lakers who tried to trade for him would be a “one-year rental” and he would not sign an extension and planned to leave in 2020 for Los Angeles.

ESPN reported that during NBA All-Star break weekend, Anthony Davis slightly changed his tune.

Anthony Davis and the Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis was speaking to reporters and one asked why he wasn’t including the Boston Celtics on his list for a trade. Davis had a simple answer.

“They are on my list,” Davis said.

That was a huge shock and should make front office personnel in Boston happy. They already said they want to make a push to trade for Davis this summer.

While the Lakers were offering to send most of their team to the Pelicans to trade for AD, the Celtics were not allowed to make a trade offer. Since they brought in Kyrie Irving in a big trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, they can’t make another blockbuster trade for someone like Davis.

Now, he is considering Boston.

“I’m just keeping it real, to be honest,” Davis said. “I knew that’s all you guys wanted to talk about. I just stated how I feel, stated my intentions, and we’ll go on from there.”

Anthony Davis also said that he wouldn’t mind going to play for the New York Knicks. He also mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

“My focus is on winning at this point in my career,” Davis said. “And wherever that may be, it could be a big market or a small market, I just want to win.”

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers

Now, with all that said, Anthony Davis is almost surely going to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Sure, Davis said he wouldn’t mind a trade to the Knicks or Celtics and a chance to win there, but that does not mean that he has any intentions of staying with them for more than one year.

He basically said in the same interview that he wasn’t going to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans or any other team that wanted to trade for him — making him a one-year rental, after all.

“There’s a time in free agency where I’ll get a chance to go out there and see. It’s about the best situation for me, the best fit for me,” Davis said. “When that time comes, I’ll have to re-evaluate my situation and see what market best fits me and go from there.”