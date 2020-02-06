Andre Iguodala trade details: Grizzlies and Heat make deal, Thunder could be involved

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Recent Andre Iguodala trade details have arrived as the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is on the move just days ahead of the deadline. Iguodala, a three-time NBA champion, is heading to South Beach to lend his veteran experience to the Miami Heat, playing on the team with Jimmy Butler.

Here are more of the details on the Grizzlies’ Iggy trade, which some sources also speculated could involve the Oklahoma City Thunder helping to make the deal happen.

Andre Iguodala trade could involve Grizzlies, Heat, and Thunder

According to an earlier report from Shams Charania, a deal was in serious discussion for the Memphis Grizzlies to send Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in a trade. Other major outlets, including ESPN, have since reported that deal.

As far as the players, picks, or money involved, not all the details are fully known, as of this report. ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Justise Winslow is part of the deal according to league sources.

Iguodala is also signing a $30M two-year extension with Miami as part of the deal.

Earlier today, Hoops Rumors speculated that the deal might involve Miami sending one or more of their multi-year deal players to the Grizzlies. Winslow is one of those players, along with James Johnson, Dion Waiters, and Kelly Olynyk.

Another report suggested that Johnson and Waiters didn’t suit up for Wednesday night’s Heat game against the Los Angeles Clippers. So it’s possible they are also part of the trade and heading to the Thunder or Grizzlies.

Dion Waiters and James Johnson were both in the locker room pregame and checking their phones. But now this. #HEATTwitter https://t.co/mYeGexxYoi — Andre Fernandez (@FernandezAndreC) February 6, 2020

Hoops Rumors also mentioned that Miami had wanted a first-round pick in any deal for Iguodala.

However, the Heat doesn’t have one coming up until their 2025 conditional pick. Its possible rumors of the OKC Thunder’s involvement could help with that.

A tweet via Yahoo! Sports NBA’s Keith Smith indicated OKC’s Danilo Gallinari could be part of the deal. Still, no official details have surfaced about who might be traded to and/or from the Oklahoma City Thunder, if they’re even involved.

How will Iguodala trade help Heat and Grizzlies?

For his career, Iguodala has averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with a 46.6 percent field goal rate.

The fact he’s been a member of the Golden State Warriors through their several seasons of championships and NBA Finals runs will help him lend plenty of experience to a Heat roster looking to return to prominence.

Right now, both Miami and Memphis are amongst potential playoff contenders. With a record of 34-15, Miami is in the No. 4 spot for the Eastern Conference standings. They’re currently tied record-wise with the Boston Celtics.

The Memphis Grizzlies are clinging to the No. 8 spot in the competitive Western Conference with a 25-25 record. Portland and San Antonio are right behind them.

Adding Justise Winslow could give some help, but Memphis would have to wait for him to participate. However, if Waiters or Johnson are part of this, they may be more readily available.

Winslow is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and four assists per game this season for Miami. He’s also out for at least two weeks due to a back injury. Stay tuned as more of the Andre Iguodala trade details are likely to arrive once the teams finalize a deal.

The latest deal arrives after four teams were involved in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday night that sent Clint Capela from Houston to Atlanta.

The NBA trade deadline officially arrives at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 6.