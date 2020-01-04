Andre Drummond trade rumors: Celtics, Hawks among four teams interested in Pistons star

Andre Drummond trade rumors have picked up ahead of February’s deadline. Drummond has been a member of the Detroit Pistons for the entirety of his NBA career, going back to the 2012-13 season. However, the team has a disappointing 12-23 record this season.

Based on speculation, there are a handful of teams that could possibly land the big man.

Hawks involved in trade talks with Pistons

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores recently said he wants his team to become better than an eight seed in the East and that could mean taking “a step back.” That could mean moving two-time All-Star Andre Drummond to another squad — maybe even to another Eastern Conference team.

#Pistons owner Tom Gores said still values winning. However, he aspires to be more than an 8 seed. He said he recognizes that a step back could help the organization achieve that. Added that everyone will come together and talk in the next month or two. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 3, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, league sources say the Hawks are one of the teams that have emerged in the Drummond trade talks. So far, there’s “no deal imminent” based on Woj’s tweet.

As he explains, though, the main reason for the Pistons moving Drummond is so that they can gain some sort of value in case he leaves in free agency.

Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there's an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline. https://t.co/s4PDchLVWV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020

Both teams are off to poor starts this season, despite having a good deal of talent. In particular, Atlanta has benefited from some great draft choices in recent years, including its move to bring Trae Young on board during last year’s draft.

This past year, they drafted Duke’s Cam Reddish and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter to add more young talent to the roster.

Adding Drummond would give them a considerable inside-outside game to utilize with Young as the point guard. However, it’s unknown right now which players would be moved in a deal from Atlanta to Detroit.

Celtics among one of other three rumored teams

The Boston Celtics are not hurting in terms of being a playoff team, and already have a great collection of talent on their team. However, it could be argued that they simply don’t have enough to contend with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and other teams with dominant frontcourts. Adding Drummond would easily remedy that situation.

As Vincent Goodwill reported, the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors may have also shown interest in Drummond. As Goodwill mentioned, several players on those teams have relationships with Drummond.

Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020

While it’s not mentioned in Goodwill’s tweet, Drummond may also have familiarity with the Boston Celtics’ newest star this season, Kemba Walker. Drummond began playing at UCONN for his collegiate career the season after Walker departed for the NBA. One has to think that connection might be there based on their alma mater, or, at the very least, they’d have common ground to build a relationship from.

A deal by the Dallas Mavericks could give them an imposing lineup featuring Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Drummond.

The Raptors could add another star to their squad to go with Lowry and Pascal Siakam, giving them a chance at another playoff run, despite losing Kawhi Leonard.

Drummond continues to be a solid double-double player, averaging 17.6 points and 15.8 rebounds per game with a 53.7 percent field goal rate. His free throw shooting continues to be a liability, but he’s also averaging 1.8 blocks, two steals, and 2.7 assists per game.

Based on a report from Detroit Bad Boys, a deal for Drummond would probably feature expiring contracts, a protected first-round pick, and maybe a young player to add to the Pistons roster. It may not seem like much, but it’s more than what they’d get if Andre Drummond simply leaves as a free agent.

The NBA trade deadline arrives on February 6.