Andre Drummond trade: Detroit Pistons deal NBA All-Star center

An Andre Drummond trade has finally taken place. After what seemed like years of NBA trade rumors involving Drummond, the Detroit Pistons finally found a taker.

The shocking revelation, though, was the team that decided to take on that hefty contract. The Cleveland Cavaliers decided that they needed to make a move and went out to get an All-Star center.

NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski just reported the details of this trade, and it may surprise a lot of people how little the Pistons got in return from the Cavs.

Pistons-Cav trade details

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired All-Star center Andre Drummond in exchange for point guard Brandon Knight, forward John Henson, and a future second-round pick.

The pick comes with some stipulations tacked to it. The Pistons will get either the 2023 second-round pick of the Cavs or the Golden State Warriors.

As the trade currently stands, the Pistons get the lesser of those two picks (the worst one) to complete the deal ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Future second-round pick to the Pistons — lesser of Golden State or Cleveland's 2023 pick, source tells ESPN. Knight and Henson too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond contract

Drummond is under team control with a salary of just over $27 million this season. For the 2020-21 NBA season, Drummond has a player option worth about $28.8 million.

It will be interesting to see if Drummond seeks free agency or if he decides to stick around in Cleveland for next year. It’s a tricky situation, as he can take the safety or risk making less on his next contract.

For the Cavs, this means the team doesn’t take a lot of risk with the trade. However, it gives the team a nice boost for the rest of the current season.

With the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it’s not that huge of a boost when all things are considered for this season. But, for next season, can the front office convince Drummond to stick around? Maybe.

More NBA trades at deadline

It has been a really busy 24 hours around the league, including several blockbuster trades that could re-shape how things look for this season and the next one.

In one of the trades, the Golden State Warriors sent point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s an intriguing move, to say the least, especially since the Warriors get back Andrew Wiggins.

Additionally, the Houston Rockets traded Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. It was part of a four-team deal that makes the Rockets even smaller on offense and defense, but shows how willing the team is to go all-in on James Harden and Russell Westbrook this season.