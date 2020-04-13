Allie Quigley: Who is the basketball player who beat Chris Paul in NBA Horse tournament?

Basketball fans finally got to see some form of their favorite sport take place on Sunday night with the opening round of the NBA Horse Challenge.

It featured eight basketball stars, including former and current NBA players, as well as two highly talented WNBA players.

One of the women’s basketball players is Allie Quigley, who beat Chris Paul in the first round and is moving on to the semifinals.

Allie Quigley defeats Chris Paul in Horse Challenge

In ESPN’s NBA Horse tournament, players played remotely from their home courts, whether indoors or outdoors. They’d have to make shots to try to challenge their opponents or match the shots their opponents made.

If a player couldn’t match a shot their opponent made first, it resulted in getting one of the letters to spell “H-O-R-S-E.”

New Basketball Hall of Fame member Tamika Catchings lost in her first-round matchup, but current WNBA star Allie Quigley put everyone on notice.

Quigley shot from her outdoor court in Chicago, while Chris Paul shot from his in Los Angeles.

CP3 quickly realized just how good a shooter Quigley was as he remarked all he could hear was “swishes” from her court.

She’d go up “H-O-R-S” to just “H” on Paul, and ultimately got the win with a bank shot, free throw.

That means that Quigley moves on to the semifinals of the tournament set for later this week. She’s also the only female competitor in the next round and looks to be quite a sharpshooting challenge for whoever faces her.

Who is Allie Quigley?

Many casual basketball fans may not have heard of Allie Quigley. However, she is a known star in the WNBA.

She was born June 20, 1986, in Joliet, Illinois, and is currently 33 years old. Quigley stands 5-foot-10 and played college ball with DePaul from 2004 through 2008.

Quigley currently plays for the Chicago Sky. She’s been in the WNBA since 2008 when the Seattle Storm drafted her at No. 22.

She’d get cut by that team, but then the Phoenix Mercury signed her for the season. She’d get cut by them mid-season after being part of their bench.

From there, Quigley also played with the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars, Indiana Fever, and then returned to the Seattle Storm.

She ultimately joined the Chicago Sky in 2013, which is Allie Quigley’s current team. She has also worked on her craft overseas with teams in Turkey during her past four years or so.

In 2017, Quigley was named to the WNBA All-Star team for the first time ever. She’d become a selection once again in 2018.

In both those seasons, she also won the league’s 3-point contest. Her 29 points scored in the competition in 2018 is a league record, and not just for the WNBA, but also in the NBA.

Now that Allie Quigley beat Chris Paul in the NBA Horse tournament, she’s in the semifinals. She’ll take on fellow Chicago star Zach LaVine for her next matchup.

With Quigley’s shooting skills, LaVine could find this to be a tough matchup.

In addition to her love of basketball, Quigley also seems to love dogs, travel, and of course, her wife. Quigley married her Chicago Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot in 2018.

The two are often pictured together on each other’s social media pages.

Check out more details about Quigley’s interests and personal life at her official Instagram here.