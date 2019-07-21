Nick Harrison, NASCAR crew chief dies at 37: Tributes pour in on social media

Nick Harrison, the NASCAR crew chief of the Xfinity Series car died at the age of 37.

Harrison’s death was announced by team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice of Kaulig Racing on Sunday morning via Twitter.

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

There were no additional details on the death of Nick Harrison.

Harrison has been working with NASCAR for over a decade now. He served as a crew chief for all three NASCAR national series since 2006. He also worked 120 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and 184 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Nick Harrison worked with Richard Childress Racing and was there for three Austin Dillon wins and one by Paul Menard. He also worked the pit box for Kurt Busch’s win in 2012.

Austin Dillon took to Twitter to mourn Nick Harrison’s death.

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together… — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying Hauling Balls. I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick. 🙏🏻 — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

Kurt Busch also posted a tribute to his former crew chief.

We all lost a friend last night. We love you Nick Harrison. You were a leader, and a great friend to all. Nick really helped me rebuild my career when I was at a low point. RIP pic.twitter.com/8t3TRVHuco — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 21, 2019

NASCAR posted a tribute to Nick Harrison as well, sending their thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of long-time crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues: https://t.co/21Kn7jbR4k — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2019

Driver Daniel Hemric posted a touching tribute, saying that there is never a good reason a person is called home, but when it comes to Harrison, he was a person who always brought a smile to everyone’s face and he will be missed.

…….We will never understand why we are called home at the exact time that we are, but our good buddy Nick Harrison got that call last night. He never met a stranger, and would bring a smile to everyone’s face he was around. We love you man & you will be greatly missed 🙏🏼 — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) July 21, 2019

Legend Sterling Marlin also posted a tribute from himself and his crew, calling Nick Harrison a “good friend and family member” and a “key part of SMR.”

It is with heavy hearts we learn of the passing of our good friend and family member, Nick Harrison. He and his family are a key part of SMR, and he will be greatly missed.

-Sterling and SMR Crew pic.twitter.com/uzwWxZZBMZ — Sterling Marlin (@SMR_114) July 21, 2019

Ryan Holman of Frontstretch reminded NASCAR fans that three drivers from Kaulig Racing led at Daytona for 86 of the 100 laps and they finished first and second at the race a few weeks ago.

Just weeks ago, Nick Harrison and Kaulig Racing had the highest of highs at Daytona when their three drivers led 86 of 100 laps and finished 1st and 2nd in the #NASCAR race. Now, he is no longer with us. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tQccPRAAQF — Ryan Holman (@realRyanHolman) July 21, 2019

Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/bXvQF973DG — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) July 21, 2019

Justin Haley was one of the last people that Nick Harrison worked with, calling his race at New Hampshire on Saturday.