Nick Harrison, NASCAR crew chief dies at 37: Tributes pour in on social media

21st July 2019 1:51 PM ET
NASCAR crew chief Nick Harrison died over the weekend. Pic credit: Justin Haley/Twitter

Nick Harrison, the NASCAR crew chief of the Xfinity Series car died at the age of 37.

Harrison’s death was announced by team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice of Kaulig Racing on Sunday morning via Twitter.

There were no additional details on the death of Nick Harrison.

Harrison has been working with NASCAR for over a decade now. He served as a crew chief for all three NASCAR national series since 2006. He also worked 120 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and 184 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Nick Harrison worked with Richard Childress Racing and was there for three Austin Dillon wins and one by Paul Menard. He also worked the pit box for Kurt Busch’s win in 2012.

Austin Dillon took to Twitter to mourn Nick Harrison’s death.

Kurt Busch also posted a tribute to his former crew chief.

NASCAR posted a tribute to Nick Harrison as well, sending their thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

Driver Daniel Hemric posted a touching tribute, saying that there is never a good reason a person is called home, but when it comes to Harrison, he was a person who always brought a smile to everyone’s face and he will be missed.

Legend Sterling Marlin also posted a tribute from himself and his crew, calling Nick Harrison a “good friend and family member” and a “key part of SMR.”

Ryan Holman of Frontstretch reminded NASCAR fans that three drivers from Kaulig Racing led at Daytona for 86 of the 100 laps and they finished first and second at the race a few weeks ago.

Justin Haley was one of the last people that Nick Harrison worked with, calling his race at New Hampshire on Saturday.