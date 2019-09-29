Joe Hunt death: Pro Drag racer killed in crash at 2019 Street Drags event

Drag racer, Joe Hunt, died from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash at the Coffeyville Street Drags that took place on Saturday at Coffeyville Industrial Park, in Montgomery, Kansas.

The cause of the wreck, which occurred at about 4 p.m., was not immediately known. But Joe Hunt of Carter Lake, Iowa, reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a 1980 Ford truck driven by 43-year-old Jason Maxey of Carthage, Missouri. Hunt’s car crashed into a ditch and hit a sewage pipe.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, but Maxey was not injured.

Hunt died while competing with other drivers in his Blackhawk Pontiac WS6 Trans Am, at a 1/8th-mile track in the industrial park.

National No Prep Racing Association confirmed his death in a post to their Facebook page on Saturday night. Hunt was a member of the National No Prep Racing Association.

“We are deeply saddened of the news of the driver of the Blackhawk Joe Hunt has passed away. He was great racer and great guy. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends!” The post read.

The 27-year-old drag racer from Iowa was nicknamed The Blackhawk, as seen on his Facebook page, which was followed by more than 6,000 people.

As Hunt’s friends, family and fans have learned of his death, many have been paying tribute on Facebook and Twitter.

RIP Joe Hunt. Racing community will never be the same. 😔 pic.twitter.com/bIgVibKsFg — Kyle (@KyleIltchi) September 29, 2019

Joe Hunt participated in the Horsepower Wars, which is described as “an automotive TV show featuring fierce competition between rivals that takes place in one of four venues.” He led the five-member Team Midwest Mayhem into Season 2 of the 10K Drag Shootout, Dragzine reported.

According to the Coffeyville Street Drags website, the competition was the initiative “of a group of three local men” who wanted to bring exciting activity and “tax revenue to their community.”

“It is the only legal, insured, organized, and promoted street race within a three-hour radius of Coffeyville, KS,” the website adds.

The event has been followed, covered, and reported, by “several well-known and large organizations such as Speed Society, Bangshift.com, and members of the show Street Outlaws have shared and written about our event via social media,” according to the event’s website.