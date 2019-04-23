UFC fighter Rodrigo Goiano de Lima killed in Brazil

Former UFC fighter Rodrigo Goiano de Lima has been killed in a hit and run incident. The 28-year-old was in Belém, Brazil when he reportedly got into an altercation with an Uber driver on Sunday around 9 pm, according to local reports.

Witnesses to the hit and run incident that left Rodrigo dead stated that he got into an argument or physical altercation with the Uber driver who ran over the MMA veteran.

Rodrigo Goiano de Lima has two fights in the UFC against Efrain Escudero and Neil Magny in 2015 and 2014 respectively. Former opponent and top UFC welterweight Neil Magny paid tribute to his former opponent.

‘Monstro’ last competed in June 2018 against Luiz Fabiano and won a submission victory in what would be his last fight.

UFC fighter Michel Prazeres is a close family friend of de Lima and told MMA Fighting that the deceased MMA fighter was in a car with a few friends when an altercation with the Uber driver began.

The rideshare driver reportedly stopped his car and got into an altercation with the MMA fighter. The Uber driver then drove away and is said to have returned to hit de Lima with his car from behind.

The alleged hit and run driver has reportedly been identified by local authorities. However, no arrest had been made in relation to de Lima’s death at the time of writing.

The 28-year-old fighter is survived by his wife and their two children.