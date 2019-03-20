Home > Sport > MMA

TJ Dillashaw failed drug test: Henry Cejudo reacts, Cody Garbrandt’s 2017 PEDs accusations resurface

20th March 2019 12:55 PM ET
T.J. Dillashaw is voluntarily relinquishing the UFC bantamweight championship after a failed drug test following his fight with Henry Cejudo. Pic credit: UFC/YouTube

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani broke the news that TJ Dillashaw has been suspended by the New York Athletic Commission for one-year for violations regarding use of a prohibited substance.

Dillashaw announced that he has relinquished his bantamweight championship belt following the suspension. It is unclear at this point whether USADA will enforce a stricter sentence for the failed drug test. The substance the 33-year-old former champion tested positive for has not been revealed.

The UFC will be forced to abandon their plans for a rematch between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Dillashaw as rising contender Marlon Moraes will likely fight for the vacant belt.

It is unclear whether Moraes will face Cejudo for the vacant belt but the flyweight champion reacted to the news.

In 2017 prior to UFC 217, then-bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt accused TJ Dillashaw of using performing-enhancing drugs and showing his then Team Alpha Male how to use them.

“The guy’s on everything,” Garbrandt said at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference. “He’s on everything. You’re the one that showed everyone how to do it on Team Alpha Male. Look at him, he has nothing to say.”

TJ Dillashaw spoke to Joe Rogan on JRE recently about his secret training methods and supplement program with mathematician Sam Calavitta.

Dillashaw previously stated in a GQ interview that all his supplements are tested by a third-party .

“If USADA shows up to my house at 6 A.M. and wants to drug-test me, having a supplement company I can trust takes away a lot of stress.”

It is yet to be determined whether TJ Dillashaw took a tainted supplement or intentionally used prohibited supplements following his cut to 125 pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

The fight did not go his way with the Olympic gold medalist earning a quick stoppage in just over 30 seconds.

