TJ Dillashaw failed drug test: Henry Cejudo reacts, Cody Garbrandt’s 2017 PEDs accusations resurface

20th March 2019 12:55 PM ET

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani broke the news that TJ Dillashaw has been suspended by the New York Athletic Commission for one-year for violations regarding use of a prohibited substance.

Dillashaw announced that he has relinquished his bantamweight championship belt following the suspension. It is unclear at this point whether USADA will enforce a stricter sentence for the failed drug test. The substance the 33-year-old former champion tested positive for has not been revealed.

TJ Dillashaw just announced on IG that he has voluntarily relinquished his bantamweight title after USADA informed him of an “adverse finding” following the Cejudo fight. https://t.co/tb5t8Jvpaj pic.twitter.com/5R1A4ISi6m — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2019

The UFC will be forced to abandon their plans for a rematch between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Dillashaw as rising contender Marlon Moraes will likely fight for the vacant belt.

It is unclear whether Moraes will face Cejudo for the vacant belt but the flyweight champion reacted to the news.

Just spoke to @HenryCejudo. (Actually woke him up and informed him of the news.) His initial reaction to the news: pic.twitter.com/KcLxGIgwQb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2019

In 2017 prior to UFC 217, then-bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt accused TJ Dillashaw of using performing-enhancing drugs and showing his then Team Alpha Male how to use them.

Here’s a throwback to when @Cody_Nolove accused TJ of being on everything.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DE8tAtg6eK — SmackTalkFighting (@SmackTalkmma) March 20, 2019

“The guy’s on everything,” Garbrandt said at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference. “He’s on everything. You’re the one that showed everyone how to do it on Team Alpha Male. Look at him, he has nothing to say.”

TJ Dillashaw spoke to Joe Rogan on JRE recently about his secret training methods and supplement program with mathematician Sam Calavitta.

Dillashaw previously stated in a GQ interview that all his supplements are tested by a third-party .

“If USADA shows up to my house at 6 A.M. and wants to drug-test me, having a supplement company I can trust takes away a lot of stress.”

It is yet to be determined whether TJ Dillashaw took a tainted supplement or intentionally used prohibited supplements following his cut to 125 pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

Oh I don’t know… maybe something to do with the amount of untested supplements you’ve been taking? pic.twitter.com/nSWk4QUd4U — Mark Germaine (@MarkGermaine) March 20, 2019

Plenty of folks at Team Alpha Male will be saying, ‘We told you so’ in regards to TJ Dillashaw’s potential USADA violation. Especially considering Cody Garbrandt’s comments before #UFC 217. However, as always, one is innocent until proven guilty and entitled to due process. pic.twitter.com/gXaihndPJb — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 20, 2019

This TJ Dillashaw drug failure isn’t his fault, he was going to test clean.

But USADA stopped the test too early, he was just about to get a single leg. Would have changed the results completely. — Notorious KGB 🦛🦏🐘🦍 (@kgb_notorious) March 20, 2019

Oh, TJ Dillashaw got popped by USADA and lost his belt. Guess he must have used something to cut to 125. pic.twitter.com/GyANglxFsH — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) March 20, 2019

The fight did not go his way with the Olympic gold medalist earning a quick stoppage in just over 30 seconds.