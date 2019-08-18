Nate Diaz fight: How much did he make for UFC 241 victory?

Among the big winners on Saturday night at UFC 241 in Anaheim was Nate Diaz. After nearly a three-year hiatus from UFC, he took care of business by defeating Anthony Pettis in their Welterweight clash.

It made him one of the three highest-paid fighters of the night too. Here are more details about the win and how much money Nate Diaz made for winning his latest fight?

Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis fight results

The Diaz vs. Pettis clash was one of three fights on the main UFC 241 card that went the distance. It lasted all three rounds as Diaz was on the verge of finishing things off.

However, time ran out on things and it ultimately required a judges decision. Nate Diaz emerged victorious with a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 unanimous decision from the judges.

After the fight, he spoke with the crew on the ESPN+ UFC 241 post-show about his fighting future and his latest win. That included Diaz reviewing highlights from his win as seen below.

That victory over Pettis added to his overall UFC record’s win total making him 15-9 overall. He’s now 20-11 in his mixed martial arts career.

How much did Nate Diaz make for the win?

The MMA Junkie website reported there was a $3.3 million payroll for the entire fight card. Each and every fighter who competed at UFC 241 made something, even if they were on the losing end.

Of course, Diaz was among those who picked up an important win for his record.

For defeating Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz walked away with $250,000. While other fighters also received fight bonus money, Diaz did not.

Still, it was the third-highest payout for anyone on the card. Stipe Miocic claimed the most money for his win over Daniel Cormier with $750,000. Cormier left with $500,000 despite losing.

Not only did he get that quarter of a million dollars for the win, but he also received a major stamp of approval from UFC head honcho Dana White.

After Nate Diaz won on Saturday, White admitted he is someone who the fans want to see in fights. Per CBS Sports, White told the media, “It’s pretty hard to deny now: He’s a needle mover.”

As far as his next fight, it appears Diaz already has someone in mind. He already called out his next opponent Jorge Masvidal. It now remains to be seen if White and company can arrange that fight in the coming months.