Arianny Celeste bikini: UFC ring girl posts sizzling Instagram photo

UFC ring girl and American model Arianny Celeste is no stranger to wearing skimpy outfits. She’s best known for holding up round cards outside of the Octagon at UFC’s mixed martial arts events.

Celeste also released a number of sultry calendars and other items bearing her provocative poses. On Friday, a new Arianny Celeste bikini photo on her Instagram sent her fans into a frenzy.

Arianny Celeste’s bikini photo wows Instagram

The latest Instagram post features Arianny Celeste posing on the Malibu beach in a sizzling yellow bikini.

She captioned the post (below) with a motivational phrase telling anyone who reads it: “True beauty is the light from your soul. Glow from the inside out.”

She finished it off with several flashes of lightning. Her fans were most appreciative of the newest beach area photo, though.

After posting her newest bikini shot, Arianny Celeste’s fanbase swooped in. She had received nearly 40,000 likes and over 400 comments as of this report.

As one can imagine, most of her fans are loving the latest look from the Malibu beach.

Comments ranged from heart emojis to the standard “You are so beautiful” variations. Others are asking if she’ll be present for the upcoming UFC event.

Will Arianny attend the next UFC pay-per-view?

Arianny may be on hand for the next UFC event as it’s not far from where she posted that yellow bikini pic. On Saturday, the next MMA pay-per-view, UFC 238, takes place at Las Vegas Nevada.

Headlining the event will be Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes and Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone, amongst others. The UFC’s event starts at 10 p.m. Eastern Time or 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

It’s still unknown if she’ll be amongst the UFC ring girls for the UFC 238 event. Arianny posted an Instagram video prior to that yellow bikini pic.

It mentions her going for an appearance to Chicago and that she’d be giving away tickets to the UFC PPV. So that may be a good indication she’s promoting and will be part of the event.

In addition to Arianny Celeste Instagram bikini pics, her loyal fans are also able to see exclusive videos and pics on Snapchat. Arianny’s official account is “ariannyceleste” via the mobile app.