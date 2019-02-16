Yoenis Cespedes injury update: Fantasy baseball news for New York Mets outfielder

Yoenis Cespedes hits home run for New York Mets. Pic credit: MLB

A Yoenis Cespedes injury update, directly from the New York Mets’ outfielder, provides a bit of context on his 2019 MLB season. The best news, for Mets fans and fantasy baseball owners, is that Cespedes is now reportedly “pain free.”

Mets beat reporter Deesha Thosar made an intriguing post on Twitter, stating that Cespedes feels he “will return in three months.” It was also revealed that Cespedes will begin throwing next week, but that there isn’t a current timetable for when he will start hitting again.

It’s possibly great news for Mets fans, as this presents an expectation that he will take the field during the 2019 MLB season.

What does Yoenis Cespedes injury update mean for fantasy baseball owners?

Yoenis Cespedes is trying to battle back from having double heel surgery. It has really hurt his playing time, with the lingering injuries leading to just 81 games played in 2017 and then only 38 games in 2018.

In the first three seasons of the five-year contract that Cespedes signed with the Mets, he has missed more games than he has appeared in. Under the deal, he is owed $29MM in 2019 and then $29.5MM in 2020. This shows how much money the Mets still have invested in the veteran outfielder.

As for the impact that this Cespedes injury update has on the world of fantasy baseball, it’s an interesting one. It reveals that he is certainly an asset worth selecting in 2019 drafts, but that value is going to be determined by how many roster spots a team has and if he really succeeds in his rehab assignment. This is the very definition of a late-round sleeper.

Yoenis Cespedes plans to play for the New York Mets this season and he could provide some sneaky value in the months of August and September. That being said, he may play only (roughly) 60 games in a best-case scenario.

If he aims for the All-Star break for a return date, that could provide the Mets with a nice second-half push. That’s the maximum level of output that fantasy baseball owners should expect. The power is still there, but can he stay healthy? Cespedes believes he can.