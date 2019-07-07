Yasiel Puig sleeveless Reds jersey has fans buzzing

If the Cincinnati Reds were looking to make a bold fashion statement today, mission accomplished.

As for the results of their game against the Cleveland Indians, well, let’s just say the results weren’t anything to write home about.

Yasiel Puig steals the show

Not often does a crowd go home from an MLB game talking more about what the home team was wearing than the outcome of the game. Today, that was the case in Cincinnati.

The Reds pulled out their throwback uniforms on Sunday, which resulted in quite the look.

The players seemed to love the uniforms. Why not, they are very loose and probably felt like the good old days of playing on the sandlot.

However, one player got a lot more attention than the rest. It is safe to say outfielder Yasiel Puig stole the show from his Reds teammates.

You're still celebrating the USWNT, and you should be. But please spend two seconds directing your focus to the fact that the Reds are currently playing baseball without sleeves. pic.twitter.com/p6NbzaMO4q — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 7, 2019

Puig and his massive Hulk Hogan like arms were the talk of the game. While fans know that all athletes are in great shape, Puig looked like he could take down any WWE wrestler or bank robber with one swift slap!

While the Reds outfielder had the internet buzzing, he couldn’t do enough to help his team on Sunday.

Reds loss ends the first half on a down note

The Reds uniforms may be the only thing keeping the fans and media from hanging their heads after their 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The Reds couldn’t get anything going on offense at all today against the Tribe.

Trevor Bauer was too much against Cincinnati as he held the Reds to one run in seven of work.

The good news for the Reds is they are only 4.5 games out of first place in the NL Central division heading into the All-Star break. The bad news is they may not want to break out those uniforms again after those results!