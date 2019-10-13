Yankees vs Astros Game 2 ALCS: Pitchers, starting lineups, odds and how to watch live

Is there ever really a Game 2 must win in a best of seven playoff series? Well, for the Houston Astros, there is. The last thing Houston wants to do is drop both home games, fall down 0-2 in the series, and have to head to the Bronx for the next three games.

Yankees big sticks quiet Astros pitchers

Heading into the 2019 ALCS, all the talk was about the Astros pitching staff. Granted, it is just one game, but it was New York’s pitching – and hitting, that stole the show.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka posted nothing but zeros in Game 1 and rising star Gleyber Torres smashed two home runs in the Yankees 2-0 Game 1 victory.

Tanaka pitched six innings, struck out four and gave up no runs against the Astros. What’s even more impressive is that he only threw 68 pitches. That is insanely good.

As for the newest Mr. October in New York, Gleyber Torres kept his postseason surge going as he doubled, homered and drove in five runs in the 7-0 route.

Starting lineups, pitchers and odds

This game will feature a pair of veterans facing off as Houston’s Justin Verlander will take on New York lefty James Paxton. As for playoff experience, JV has it hands down.

Verlander has reached the World Series three times in his career and currently has a postseason ERA of 2.92 with the Astros. New York’s James Paxton, on the other hand, will be making just his second postseason start.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Astros listed as the favorite for tonight’s Game 2 at -170 with the over/under run total set at 7.5.

The starting lineups have changed a bit for Game 2 as well.

The Yankees will sit Giancarlo Stanton tonight and Cameron Maybin will start in leftfield. Houston, like the Yankees, has made one change as Jake Marisnick will get the Game 2 start, replacing Kyle Tucker.

Tonight’s game will air on FOX Sports 1 nationally and streaming live through the FOX Sports Go app. The first pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET.