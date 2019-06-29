Yankees Trade Rumors: Matthew Boyd to Yankees would cost New York an All-Star player

The New York Yankees trade rumors are heating up once again. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has made it clear that he wants another starting pitcher to bolster New York’s postseason run. However, what price is he willing to pay to land a top pitcher?

Gleyber Torres for lefty Matthew Boyd?

The Detroit Tigers have already thrown in the towel on 2019. While the fans in Motown aren’t happy, the future for 2020 looks bright as the farm system in Detroit is booming. Adding a player like Glyber Torres to the mix would be huge. The problem is they would have to part with one of their best pitchers.

The New York Post indicates that the Detroit Tigers have already asked the Yankees for star infielder Gleyber Torres in any deal that involves lefty Matthew Boyd. Hey, can you blame them?

Boyd is young, talented and has pitched much better than his record indicates. With a 5-6 record and an ERA of 3.72, Boyd has struck out 129 in 101 innings pitched. He also should be an All-Star selection next week.

Torres, who is 22 years old, should also be an All-Star as he is once again raking. He has 19 home runs, 47 RBI and is hitting .291 on the season.

Steinbrenner on the fence?

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner knows his lineup can score runs. Lots of runs! But without some solid pitching in a seven-game series, making a World Series run will be hard.

Steinbrenner said he values starting pitching. In this deal, he could get a very good pitcher in Boyd on the cheap – and have him under contract until 2022. That may be just enough to sweeten the pot.

“None of us like to give up very good young players,” he said, “but we have in years past and I think and a lot of times it has paid off, but it is always my biggest concern: What am I losing? What future am I giving up?”

If you are the Yankees, do you make this deal? New York is looking to win right now while the Tigers are looking toward the future. It could be a great deal for both teams.